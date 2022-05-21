Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout to Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: ‘Take it easy on my birds!’

Micah Parsons has had a rather busy offseason.

First off the Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation was crowned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI. Since then we have seen Micah begin preparations for his second season in the NFL and in the process partake in life in the metropolis of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Parsons has taken to a few Dallas Stars game this season (a fresh wound, apologies) and earlier this week even threw out a pitch before the Texas Rangers hosted the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. You may or may not be aware that one of the Angels’ best players in Mike Trout may not be a fan of who Micah Parsons is as an NFL player.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout to Micah Parsons: ‘Take it easy on my birds!’

We are of course talking about Angels outfielder Mike Trout who may just be the best player in baseball. That is obviously a different debate for another day.

What you may or may not know about Trout is that he is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Interestingly it is the Eagles’ fault that Micah Parsons is a Cowboy given that they traded up with Dallas during the 2021 NFL Draft and paid the Cowboys a third-round pick only to select Micah at number 12 overall.

After the Rangers/Angels game Trout gave Parsons a signed bat with a message scribbled on it: ‘Take it easy on my birds!’

@MikeTrout he told he is a eagle guy!! But I told him the cowboys nation would turn him over!!! He gifted me and sick back after he cranked his 10th homer!! All good tho we even now!! pic.twitter.com/vahSIUIsAl — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2022

This is obviously all in good fun and it is always interesting to see great athletes from different sports come together and play nice.

The Eagles are honestly having a pretty solid offseason what with trading for AJ Brown, drafting both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and recently landing cornerback James Bradberry. They have done a lot of work to close the gap between themselves and the Cowboys.

Hopefully Micah is able to put all of that to a stop per his usual force this coming season, though.