PFF ranks Cowboys Micah Parsons as 2nd-best defender under age 25

It’s no secret how good Micah Parsons was in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. But it’s still shocking to see just how good he is when compared to some of the other young NFL greats.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus put out a ranking of the top ten defenders under age 25 before the start of the 2022 season. In no surprise, Michah Parsons made the list, but how high was he?

While some Cowboys fans, and football fans in general, could make the argument that Parsons could/should be number one on this list, let’s not discredit Nick Bosa. He is a superstar edge and deserves all the credit in the world. Before you look at this as disrespect to Parsons, it speaks more too just how good he is to find himself toughing tags with Bosa after just one season in the NFL. To be considered in the same class as a guy who has 24.5 sacks in just 35 NFL games is a ridiculous accomplishment for a one-year starter in the NFL.

Here is what was said about Parsons:

6. LB MICAH PARSONS, DALLAS COWBOYS Parsons was simply sensational in his rookie season. After much debate about what position he would play — defensive end or off-ball linebacker — Parsons not only played both but thrived at each with an 87.6 overall defensive grade and a 93.0 pass-rush grade. When you remember that he opted out of his final season at Penn State and that 2021 was his first real football action in two years, it makes Parsons’ rookie campaign even more impressive.

While it’s exciting to imagine what Parsons could be in year two, we shouldn’t forget just how special he was in year one with the Cowboys. 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits, 84 tackles, and three forced fumbles is a ridiculous stat line for a rookie, and if he can take a second-year jump in year two... look out.