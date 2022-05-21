Former Dallas Cowboys DT Brent Urban headed to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys have addressed a number of positions over the course of the offseason and among them has been defensive tackle. For starters, Dallas brought back Carlos Watkins during free agency, someone who played well for them a year ago. Additionally, the Cowboys drafted Arkansas’ John Ridgeway in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft to help shore up things in the middle of the defensive line.

All of the tea leaves seemed to suggest that the team was not going to be bringing back a fan favorite in Brent Urban, especially given that Dallas assigned Ridgeway the number 95 which Urban wore during his time with the team a year ago. On Friday, news of Urban’s non-return became official as it was announced that he has a new home.

Former Dallas Cowboys DT Brent Urban is headed to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal

Urban was signed to a free agent deal last year and was a help against the run until injury. Unfortunately his last appearance with the team was way back during their victory against the New England Patriots as he missed the rest of the season with a triceps injury.

That is part of the unfortunate reality of the NFL in that injuries are a part of the game. It would have been great to see Urban return to Dallas in 2022, but as noted the Cowboys seemed to address the position in other ways. On Friday evening it was reported by Urban’s wife Kate that he is returning to the team that drafted him in the Baltimore Ravens.

Sources: Former #Cowboys DL Brent Urban has agreed to terms with the #Ravens on a 1-year deal. @AdamSchefter — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) May 20, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens will visit the New York Giants this season so hopefully Urban can help his old team out with a win against an NFC East team.