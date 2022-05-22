Cowboys news: Dorance Armstrong identified as Dallas’ best-kept secret

It would certainly be nice if Dorance Armstrong was Dallas’ secret weapon in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys: DE Dorance Armstrong Randy Gregory signed with the Denver Broncos, which creates opportunities for a defensive end to take on an expanded role opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Rookie second-rounder Sam Williams, 2021 third-rounder Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong will all have a shot to carve out a consistent role on the edge. Armstrong stands out because the Dallas Cowboys re-signed him on a two-year deal after they lost Gregory, and he’s coming off his best season, logging 37 tackles, three for loss, five sacks and 22 pressures. With a year in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system, Armstrong could build on a solid 2021 in which he served as a rotational defensive end through 13 games (five starts). Armstrong will face stiff competition from the recent early-round draft picks and Fowler, who played under Quinn with the Falcons, but he’s headed into his prime on a multiyear deal after a fairly productive campaign. The fifth-year pro seems like he’s on the rise.

Best-kept secret, now a sleeper? Hopes are high for Dorance Armstrong in 2022.

DE Dorance Armstrong Re-signed in March as part of the plan to replace Randy Gregory, Armstrong is coming off a career-high five sacks in 2021. But since Sam Williams was drafted in the 2nd Round last month, Dorance is starting to feel more like an afterthought in Dallas’ pass-rushing rotation. The “shiny new toy” mentality is inescapable; a natural byproduct of the hype and grandeur of the NFL’s annual draft process. But while Williams bring intrigue and wonder as a new player in the mix, Armstrong has four years of experience and the momentum of his career-high production under Dan Quinn. To be sure, Armstrong, Williams, and veteran Dante Fowler should all see snaps as the Cowboys look to keep fresh players attacking opposing quarterbacks. But while we’re all eager to see Sam Williams defy the Cowboys’ modern history with 2nd-round picks, he will have to be truly remarkable as a rookie to keep Dorance off the field. Assuming Micah Parsons repeats as Dallas’ sack leader in 2022, don’t be surprised if Dorance Armstrong is second on the list. He will get his best opportunity yet with Gregory gone and, with a modest two-year deal, should still be hungry to prove he deserves even greater compensation.

The Cowboys seem to like their young DTs over a veteran like Akiem Hicks.

Hicks could help plug up a Dallas run defense that ranked 20th in the league last season, allowing 115.9 yards per game and letting up 169 more during their NFC Wild Card loss to San Francisco. His experience would also be welcome, as Trysten Hill is the most experienced-in-Dallas member of the Cowboys’ interior defensive line at four seasons. But all signs suggest that the Cowboys believe they would be better off developing what they have now. Dallas has spent the most recent drafts trying to upgrade their big-bodied tackles, with fifth-rounder John Ridgeway arriving from Arkansas in the last month. The team brought in Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna the year before, and Neville Gallimore (3rd, 2020) is also high on the current depth chart. In short: What Hicks does as a wide-body is what Bohanna and Ridgeway are specifically hired to do.

In the new No. 1 WR role, CeeDee Lamb is primed to have a huge 2022 season.

Receiving Yards WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb has put himself on the map as one of the NFL’s top receivers early in his career. He could further separate from the pack with a huge third season. The Dallas Cowboys star is the clear-cut No. 1 option for quarterback Dak Prescott this year. With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland and Michael Gallup working his way back from an ACL injury, Lamb should see extremely heavy volume in 2022. Lamb racked up over 1,100 receiving yards playing in a crowded offense last year. Now the unquestioned focal point of Dallas’ passing attack, the 23-year-old is in line to shatter that mark.

Brent Urban had a brief, sadly injury-plagued, time with the Cowboys.

After a brief pit stop with the Dallas Cowboys, Brent Urban is moving on. The defensive lineman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, Urban’s wife announced on Twitter.

Sources: Former #Cowboys DL Brent Urban has agreed to terms with the #Ravens on a 1-year deal. @AdamSchefter — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) May 20, 2022

Last offseason, Urban signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after spending the 2019-20 seasons in Chicago. He only appeared in six games last season as he was forced to miss some time with a triceps injury.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.