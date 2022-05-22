An argument could be made that the Dallas Cowboys have a need at defensive end. In literal terms the team has made several moves this offseason. The Cowboys brought back Dorance Armstrong, brought in Dante Fowler, and then drafted Sam Williams with their second-round pick. There has certainly been activity at the position.

Of course, those moves were partly made because of a move that didn’t happen; Randy Gregory leaving at the last second to join the Denver Broncos. We know that the Cowboys were prepared to give Gregory $14M per year but that things fizzled out in the eleventh hour.

You can never have enough pass rushers, so despite the moves that Dallas has made this offseason, many were wondering if the team would look to pour it in by way of another defensive end. Their alleged rumored interest in Jason Pierre-Paul had seemingly cooled off, but another big name has hung on the market.

Not anymore.

Jadeveon Clowney is re-signing with the Cleveland Browns, not joining the Dallas Cowboys

In the interest of looking under every rock we had discussed the name Jadeveon Clowney around BTB when talking about pass rushers that the team could eventually add.

Clowney is certainly a big name which makes sense given that he is a former number one overall pick. He has bounced around a lot over the last few years and generally chased the biggest paycheck which is why the math never really made sense for him to wind up in Dallas. Still, all options are options.

Sunday brought the news that Clowney is returning to the Cleveland Browns which means he is not joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Clowney wanted to be back in Cleveland. How badly? He turned down $14M to $15M a year offers from other teams on multi-year deals to go back. https://t.co/DXRybXoUfI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2022

It is worth mentioning that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Clowney turned down offers from other teams that were in the neighborhood of $14M to $15M a year. This is notable because the Cowboys had agreed to terms with Randy Gregory at $14M per year. We know for a fact that the Cowboys were willing to commit that much to a pass rusher.

JPP is still on the open market, but again reports made it seem like that was unlikely to happen. Stephen Jones said in the lead-up to and aftermath of the NFL Draft that the Cowboys were not done in free agency. They have yet to sign any new veteran players since those comments, but they obviously could at any point theoretically speaking.