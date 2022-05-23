Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule: Way-too-early win/loss game predictions

There is a cloud of mystery surrounding the Dallas Cowboys 2022 season based on the less than impressive moves, or lack thereof, they made in the offseason. After the schedule release there were streaks of sunlight that might provide a a glimmer of hope. That’s right, this year is shaping up like a really good one for America’s Team.

Believe it or not, the NFL schedule makers finally did the Dallas Cowboys a few favors this year. Dallas has a tough start to the season based on their opponents strength the schedule (.529) based on 2021 records, but everything else looks much more favorable. A midseason bye week, two mini byes, and one of the easiest strengths of schedule (.462), what else could they ask for? Now all they have to do is go take care of business.

Week 1: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

(September 11, 8:20 PM NBC)

The headline heading into the season-opener will be how Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys. If that’s not enough bulletin board material to light a fire in Dallas, I don’t know what is. If not for a missed field goal and extra point, Dallas could’ve beat them last year. A heavy dose of the running game this season will keep the TB off the field and earn the “W”.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 27-24 (1-0)

Week 2: Cowboys vs. Bengals

(September 18, 4:25 PM CBS)

Cincinnati is no doubt a talented team, but a young one who will likely struggle out of the gate. With home-field advantage and coming off their first win against Tom Brady, the Cowboys will ride that emotion, feeding off of their hometown crowd. Micah Parsons leads the way to victory by getting the better of the Bengals revamped offensive line.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 24-17 (2-0)

Week 3: Cowboys @ Giants

(September 26, 8:15 PM ESPN)

The Giants may have improved their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft, but not enough that they should give the Cowboys any problems. Their offensive line is still a work in progress and Daniel Jones is still their starting QB. They may hang with Dallas for a little while in front of their hometown crowd, but in the end it won’t be enough.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 34-17 (3-0)

Week 4: Cowboys vs. Commanders

(October 2, 1 PM FOX)

Carson Wentz. Need we say more? Washington becomes the latest team who believes he’s a starting caliber QB and will learn sooner or later that’s simply not the case. Despite that, they’ll play the Cowboys tough like they always do and keep the game close. But, with the hometown crowd cheering them on Dallas keeps the undefeated streak alive.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 17-13 (4-0)

Week 5: Cowboys @ Rams

(October 9, 4:25 PM FOX)

The Rams have continually gotten the best of the Cowboys ever since Sean McVay took over as the head coach. Dallas may be riding a four-game win streak, but because of that they enter this Week 5 matchup a little overconfident. That overconfidence causes them to falter on the road, earning them their first loss of the season.

Score prediction: Rams, 35-24 (4-1)

Week 6: Cowboys @ Eagles

(October 16, 8:20 PM NBC)

Out of the entire NFC East division, Philadelphia arguably improved the most. With all the new faces, the Cowboys fall behind early in a hostile environment and struggle to climb out of the hole they put themselves in. It will likely come down to the wire, but in the end the Eagles home-field advantage is slightly too much for them to overcome.

Score prediction: Eagles, 24-23 (4-2)

Week 7: Cowboys vs. Lions

(October 23, 1 PM CBS)

Jared Goff has given the Cowboys problems in the past as a starting QB of the Rams, but he’s not nearly surrounded by the same kind of talent in Detroit. As long as Dallas doesn’t suffer a hangover from losing a close one the week prior to the Eagles, they should be able to steamroll the Lions in front of their hometown crowd.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 31-7 (5-2)

Week 8: Cowboys vs. Bears

(October 30, 1 PM FOX)

Justin Fields has the makings of becoming a good QB in the NFL, but Chicago did little to help him in the offseason. And while the Bears defense could give Dak Prescott and Company some problems, they’re not good enough to keep them out of the end zone on Dallas’ home turf.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 27-10 (6-2)

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Having a bye week almost exactly midseason should be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Dallas Cowboys. This provides a perfect opportunity to rest, recuperate, and re-examine what went right and wrong in the first half of the season before coming back together for what’s shaping up to be another post season push to the Super Bowl.

Week 10: Cowboys @ Packers

(November 13, 4:25 PM FOX)

No Devante Adams, no problem. With a strong defensive performance and a ground attack led by Aaron Jones, who the Cowboys have had absolutely no answer for recently, the Green Bay Packers coast to a relatively easy victory in Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field.

Score prediction: Packers, 28-17 (6-3)

Week 11: Cowboys @ Vikings

(November 20, 4:25 PM, CBS)

After getting embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers with an extra week to prepare for them, the Cowboys bounce back to win a close one against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson don’t make it easy on them though.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 31-28 (7-3)

Week 12: Cowboys vs. Giants

(November 24, 4:30 PM FOX)

The only question here is whether or not Daniel Jones is still the Giants starting QB or if they’ve chosen to go with Tyrod Taylor, a journeyman who’s started for several different teams throughout his career. In the end, it doesn’t matter. They’re the Giants.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 27-13 (8-3)

Week 13: Cowboys vs. Colts

(December 4, 8:20 PM NBC)

Although Jonathan Taylor gives the Colts a chance in this Week 13 matchup, Dan Quinn gets the best of his former QB Matt Ryan by knowing how to push all of his buttons. This is the first of three consecutive games against the AFC South division.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 20-17 (9-3)

Week 14: Cowboys vs. Texans

(December 11, 1 PM FOX)

There’s no such thing as a guaranteed victory in the NFL, but if there was the Texans is arguably the most likely candidate to provide that opportunity for them in 2022. This team is in the middle of a massive rebuild throughout the roster, and as such, should give the Cowboys very little problems.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 34-13 (10-3)

Week 15: Cowboys @ Jaguars

(December 18, 1 PM FOX)

Trevor Lawrence and Company try to put up a good fight, but the Cowboys come out strong to take care of business early against a far less talented team. Dallas is now 3-0 against the NFC South, leaving only Tennessee left on the schedule to complete the sweep.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 31-16 (11-3)

Week 16: Cowboys vs. Eagles

(December 24, 4:25 PM FOX)

Dallas’ confidence in themselves is at an all-time high after dominating the last three weeks against the AFC South division and it carries over into this Week 16 matchup with their bitter division rivals. They get a little payback after losing to them earlier in the season and all but lock up the NFC East with the victory.

Score prediction: Cowboys, 24-17 (12-3)

Week 17: Cowboys @ Titans

(December 29, 8:15 PM Amazon Prime Video)

No one is going to want to tackle Derek Henry in cold conditions this late in the season. It’ll likely be a close game, but Henry’s performance on the ground is too much for the Cowboys to overcome in poor weather conditions in this December matchup.

Score prediction: Titans, 24-20 (12-4)

Week 18: Cowboys @ Commanders

(January 8, 1 PM TBA)

With a first-round bye securely in hand and the NFC East division locked up, Mike McCarthy chooses to put his starters on a snap count in order to get them a little bit of work, but ultimately shut them down for the majority of the game. No need to risk injury here with a playoff push ahead of them.

Score prediction: Commanders, 27-20 (12-5)