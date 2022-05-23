Cowboys news: Dallas pursuing a trade for Robert Quinn makes sense

Should Jerry pick up the phone and ask about the 2021 All-Pro DE?

Despite the team adding Sam “De” Williams and Dante Fowler to help fill the void of DE Randy Gregory, who the Cowboys failed to re-sign this offseason, the idea of adding former Cowboys DE Robert Quinn could elevate their pass-rush room immensely. To refresh fans’ memories, in his one season with the Cowboys, Quinn had 11.5 sacks, 34 tackles, 13 TFL (Tackles for Loss), 22 QB hits, and 2 FF (Forced Fumbles). Those stats led the team in almost every category that year (minus tackles as former LB Jaylon Smith led the team with 142), but it was head-scratching after they let Quinn walk. Fast-forward to two seasons later, Quinn remains at the top of his game, and bringing in the 18.5 sacks that he had this past season with the Bears would be terrifying for opposing offenses. Factor in LB Micah Parson’s 13 sacks and DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who doesn’t always flash the prettiest stats, but is still an All-Pro player, we could be talking about the Cowboys having one of the league’s best pass-rushing corps. While some people would be quick to point out that bringing him on would limit the growth of DEs Dorance Armstrong or Williams, Quinn solves their pass-rushing need, and DC Dan Quinn wouldn’t have to enter the season with having to rely on those two so quickly.

Baltimore did not have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the former Cowboys defensive lineman.

Urban’s deal was known to be a one-year contract, but the reported details of the contract were made known by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, as it will be a veteran minimum salary benefit deal. The NFL details the veteran salary benefit as follows: “Formerly known as the minimum salary benefit, the veteran salary benefit allow teams to offer a “Qualifying Contract” to any player with at least four credited seasons at a reduced salary cap hit. Under this provision, a qualifying contract is a one-year deal worth the minimum base salary applicable to a player with his number of credited seasons, plus $137,500 in additional compensation (i.e., signing bonus, roster bonus, incentive, etc. — amount begins to increase in 2022). These contracts are charged against the salary cap at the rate of a player with two credited seasons that league year.” Urban will certainly fit right in with the Ravens with his veteran leadership and previous history with the team. Through his eight NFL seasons, the defensive lineman has notched 107 combined tackles to go along with six sacks.

The Cowboys might have found a contributor despite not using a pick on him.

Cowboys’ Isaac Taylor-Stuart’s path to 53-man roster That flexibility puts him into direct competition with last year’s sixth-round pick Israel Mukuamu, who was a cornerback coming out of South Carolina that the Cowboys were transitioning to play safety. Both will have to be at the top of their game, because only one will possibly make this roster. Mukuamu has the upper hand, with his experience after a season on the team, but that doesn’t count out Taylor-Stuart, whose tenacity and effort along with his skillset will make this a competition. Taylor-Stuart as a cornerback compares favorably to former New York Giants first-round pick Eli Apple based on his measurements and testing at the combine. If you compare him to safeties in the league, though, he compares favorably to the Miami Dolphins’ second-round pick last season, Jevon Holland (who the Cowboys showed interest in leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft). Both are very athletic players in their own rights, and for the Cowboys to find a player with that athletic ability is impressive. More importantly, they could have found another diamond in UDFA.

Two Cowboys coaches will participate in the inaugural NFL diversity networking program.

Somehow there is a neglect when it comes to hiring coaches of color. The NFL is doing everything possible to increase the numbers, so in this latest attempt it created a program where each NFL team nominated a man or woman to interact with owners and other club personnel. The Cowboys are scheduled to send Joe Whitt Jr., the defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, and Chris Vaughn, who was recently promoted from national scout to assistant director of college scouting to Atlanta. “It’s been a while since we’ve had the opportunity, where a lot of our diverse candidates have been able to liaise with our executives and our ownership,” said Belynda Gardner, NFL’s Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “And that’s just because there’s a lot of red tape involved with the anti-tampering policy.”

Charean Williams, a Cowboys writer formerly for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, is being recognized for her service to the industry.

On Saturday night, Charean entered the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as a member of a group of eight media members, including our good friend John McClain, who recently retired after nearly five decades with the Houston Chronicle. Charean has become a key fixture here in recent years. She joined us after a long run covering the Cowboys for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In addition to her daily posts and regular appearances on #PFTPM, she looks for any opportunity she can to remind me of the Hail Mary play (featuring uncalled pass interference) that vaulted the Cowboys to a 1975 playoff win over the Vikings. Actually, she just did it again yesterday. Congratulations to Charean. We’re blessed to have her as part of the PFT team.

Jerry has a decision to make.

NFL owners like to count their money. That includes Jones, who recently expressed with pride the idea that his Dallas Cowboys are now worth “$10 billion.’’ And now those money-counting billionaires are reportedly “counting votes” - toward the ouster of the Washington Commanders owner. Snyder finds himself embroiled in yet another scandal, but this one is about his owners/partners’ money. He is the subject of a Federal Trade Commission and Virginia attorney general investigation into potentially fraudulent bookkeeping - an alleged act that impacts the revenue. And so … “We are counting votes,” one team owner told Jarrett Bell of USA Today, implying that the owners are considering an ouster of Snyder, which would require 24 votes to force a sale of the organization.

