BTB welcomes a new front-page writer

[Ed. Note] It’s time to welcome a new member to our front-page writing staff. Brandon Clements will be joining us to offer his insight and analysis of the Dallas Cowboys. So join me in giving him a big welcome! — Dave Halprin

Hello, my name is Brandon.

I am a 32 year old Central New Yorker who first and foremost is a husband, and a father - a proud girl dad to say the least. Now being a Central New Yorker, the Buffalo Bills are typically your team. You will also see Giants, and Jets fans as well. Even the majority of my family are a part of “Bills Mafia”. Minus this guy of course.

So how did a Central New Yorker with a family full of Bills fans become such a diehard fan of “America’s Team”?

Being a late 80’s baby I grew up with the 90’s Cowboys, and one of my first memories was that of a Cowboys Super Bowl victory at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Even back in those days the Cowboys were always on TV, I watched many Cowboys games as a kid. I also remember vividly Larry Brown picking off Neil O’Donnell not once but, twice en route to another Cowboys Super Bowl victory. Watching Dallas beat the Steelers is always fun.

It’s hard to come up with my favorite Cowboys player since there are so many I enjoyed watching over the years. The closest I can get is down to is two. Those two being Deion Sanders and DeMarcus Ware.

Deion, in my opinion, is the greatest football player of all time. Whenever he was on the field, I knew something big could happen at anytime. Which on many occasions it did. He was such a joy to watch and he wore my favorite number, 21. Most obviously, he was a first ballot Hall of Famer in 2011.

D-Ware is another player that I just enjoyed watching. His game was off the charts. I felt like when Dallas needed a big play on defense, number 94 would be the guy to step up. He truly was a sack artist with an array of moves to get to the quarterback. How he wasn’t a first ballot Hall of Famer is ridiculous.

When I am not watching live games, I love watching tape and scouting. Thankfully acquiring the footage nowadays is much easier than it was as a kid. While I was growing up my parents enabled my obsession as they would get me VCR tapes and football magazines. Present day, it’s as easy as a quick Google search to find whatever it is you are looking for.

As you have probably figured out by now, my focus as a writer will be on analyzing and scouting the game. From there, I will provide my insight to fellow Cowboys fans.

Whenever I am not watching the NFL or college football, I watch many other sports like NASCAR, baseball, basketball and also enjoy professional wrestling. I also have a professional wrestling podcast that I’ve been doing for the past five years. Simply put, I am a sports junkie.

Furthermore, when I am not watching sports, I am very much a family man. I also love attending concerts, and spending time at the family camp.