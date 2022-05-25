Dallas Cowboys 2022 OTAs Update: Tony Pollard being used in slot, James Washington in walking boot

The Dallas Cowboys began OTAs this week which is very exciting given how much we all miss football. Wednesday’s session was open to members of the local media which means we have some legitimate updates to discuss for the first time in quite a while.

Here are the notable things that happened.

Tony Pollard seeing work out of the slot

Many have clamored to see Tony Pollard utilized more on offense. Obviously the Cowboys prefer to have Ezekiel Elliott serve as the team’s top running back, but there are other ways to use Pollard effectively like out of the slot as just one example.

It appears that the Cowboys are finally getting hip to this idea as that is how they opened up.

The increased use plan of Tony Pollard is in full effect in Cowboys OTAs. They opened team drills with Pollard on the field with Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard lined up in the slot.#DallasCowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 25, 2022

That is very exciting and encouraging to see.

Jalen Tolbert was working on the resistance chords

No need to panic, it is still early for the rookie wide receiver.

Cowboys rookie WR Jalen Tolbert working on resistance cords pic.twitter.com/tURBDFMLxX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 25, 2022

Remember that we are only in the month of May, although near the end of it to be fair.

James Washington was in a walking boot

The first external free agent who the Cowboys signed this offseason was wide receiver James Washington. He spent Wednesday’s session in a walking boot.

New Cowboys WR James Washington did not practice today pic.twitter.com/awYgROoL4X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 25, 2022

Like Tolbert there is no real need to panic here, but this is certainly not what you want to see.

Full list of players who did not practice

Again... it is still May.

LT Tyron Smith, WR Michael Gallup (ACL), LB Jabril Cox (ACL), RB Rico Dowdle (hip), RB JaQuan Hardy, LB Damone Clark, C Alec Lindstrom, DL Carlos Watkins and DT Osa Odighizuwa (quad contusion) also did not practice. LB Devante Bond (No. 51) exited with apparent right knee injury. pic.twitter.com/qYz5oopPpV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 25, 2022

Patience.

Markquese Bell had a nice interception

Perhaps he is this year’s UDFA star.

Cowboys undrafted rookie S Markquese Bell concluded a two-minute drill by jumping a route in the left flat near goal line and returning it for a touchdown. This was the final full-speed play of practice. As said in preview, Bell has real chance at 53. https://t.co/b0VEyREbEV pic.twitter.com/fLq5U9RFEt — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 25, 2022

You can never have enough safety help.

Ezekiel Elliott is wearing a new helmet

There are generally different reasons for changes like this.

Ezekiel Elliott wearing a new helmet pic.twitter.com/CueELehWEb — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 25, 2022

Carry on.

Tyler Smith worked with the second team

You have to earn your place in the NFL.

Cowboys rookie top pick Tyler Smith worked with the 2nd team at left guard behind Connor McGovern. Smith had a welcome to the NFL moment when Trysten Hill beat him to the quarterback with a nasty spin move. But he held his own vs. Hill the rest of the day and his power is there — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 25, 2022

Nothing to read into here. He’ll be promoted sooner or later.