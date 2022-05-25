 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys 2022 OTAs Update: Tony Pollard being used in slot, James Washington in walking boot

The Dallas Cowboys were back at work on Wednesday.

By RJ Ochoa
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys began OTAs this week which is very exciting given how much we all miss football. Wednesday’s session was open to members of the local media which means we have some legitimate updates to discuss for the first time in quite a while.

Here are the notable things that happened.

Tony Pollard seeing work out of the slot

Many have clamored to see Tony Pollard utilized more on offense. Obviously the Cowboys prefer to have Ezekiel Elliott serve as the team’s top running back, but there are other ways to use Pollard effectively like out of the slot as just one example.

It appears that the Cowboys are finally getting hip to this idea as that is how they opened up.

That is very exciting and encouraging to see.

Jalen Tolbert was working on the resistance chords

No need to panic, it is still early for the rookie wide receiver.

Remember that we are only in the month of May, although near the end of it to be fair.

James Washington was in a walking boot

The first external free agent who the Cowboys signed this offseason was wide receiver James Washington. He spent Wednesday’s session in a walking boot.

Like Tolbert there is no real need to panic here, but this is certainly not what you want to see.

Full list of players who did not practice

Again... it is still May.

Patience.

Markquese Bell had a nice interception

Perhaps he is this year’s UDFA star.

You can never have enough safety help.

Ezekiel Elliott is wearing a new helmet

There are generally different reasons for changes like this.

Carry on.

Tyler Smith worked with the second team

You have to earn your place in the NFL.

Nothing to read into here. He’ll be promoted sooner or later.

