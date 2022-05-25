The Dallas Cowboys are relying heavily on CeeDee Lamb in 2022. Over the course of the last few months the Cowboys chose to move on from Amari Cooper and therefore fulfill the prophecy that was foretold during the 2020 NFL Draft when Lamb fell to the 17th overall pick. We have all been waiting for Lamb to become the team’s number one wide receiver, and the opportunity has finally presented itself.

Many wide receivers have taken a leap during their third season in the NFL, in fact the last one to wear number 88 before Lamb, Dez Bryant, did so. Part of what made Bryant such an offensive weapon was his physical stature. It appears as if CeeDee is getting closer to that side of the spectrum.

CeeDee Lamb says he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason

Oftentimes when receivers are coming out evaluators say that they have yet to reach their NFL size. Lamb has been on the lighter side of things as far as his frame is concerned, but it appears that he took the offseason to adjust that.

According to Lamb himself... he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle this offseason.



On if he’s ready to take over as the team’s No. 1 WR: “I’ve been ready. That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called.” pic.twitter.com/iZg3WI8krm — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 25, 2022

That is not exactly easy to do, but perhaps Lamb has been in the lab over the last few months so to speak. His ability after the catch is what has long made him such a great wide receiver and if he can add some NFL size to his game then he can really start to put together the overall package.

It appears as if others are also looking to help Lamb in his development as well. Quarterback Dak Prescott had Lamb’s locker moved closer to his to help strengthen their bond.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had WR CeeDee Lamb’s locker be moved a few spots down this offseason. Now, it is directly adjacent to his own. “He’s the guy. Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing. Just being able to bring him closer, more conversations.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 25, 2022

Back to the subject of putting on weight, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore says that he put on 16 pounds of pure muscle over the offseason.

DT Neville Gallimore told me he put on 16 pounds of muscle while maintaining his mobility. He wants people to pop in the tape this season and “see a dog” think Grady Jarrett. Rather be underrated but respected. Focusing on his eyes, pass rush and improvement in run game — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 25, 2022

Bring on 2022.