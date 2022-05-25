 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CeeDee Lamb says he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason

An allegedly huge offseason for the Cowboys WR1.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are relying heavily on CeeDee Lamb in 2022. Over the course of the last few months the Cowboys chose to move on from Amari Cooper and therefore fulfill the prophecy that was foretold during the 2020 NFL Draft when Lamb fell to the 17th overall pick. We have all been waiting for Lamb to become the team’s number one wide receiver, and the opportunity has finally presented itself.

Many wide receivers have taken a leap during their third season in the NFL, in fact the last one to wear number 88 before Lamb, Dez Bryant, did so. Part of what made Bryant such an offensive weapon was his physical stature. It appears as if CeeDee is getting closer to that side of the spectrum.

CeeDee Lamb says he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason

Oftentimes when receivers are coming out evaluators say that they have yet to reach their NFL size. Lamb has been on the lighter side of things as far as his frame is concerned, but it appears that he took the offseason to adjust that.

According to Lamb himself... he grew half an inch and gained 10 pounds of muscle over the offseason.

That is not exactly easy to do, but perhaps Lamb has been in the lab over the last few months so to speak. His ability after the catch is what has long made him such a great wide receiver and if he can add some NFL size to his game then he can really start to put together the overall package.

It appears as if others are also looking to help Lamb in his development as well. Quarterback Dak Prescott had Lamb’s locker moved closer to his to help strengthen their bond.

Back to the subject of putting on weight, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore says that he put on 16 pounds of pure muscle over the offseason.

Bring on 2022.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...