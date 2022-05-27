Cowboys news: Dallas ranked as having the 9th-worst offseason in the NFL

Another voice added to the Cowboys poor offseason perception.

Chauncey Golston is preparing for more time on the interior of the line.

This time around, during the first OTA practices, Golston is trending in a completely different direction - Inside. Golston says he enters practice nearly 20-pounds heavier than his playing weight last season and took early snaps with both the edge rushers and interior defensive lineman. Even with the added weight, he appeared quick off the snap and was moving better than he ever did last season. But why would he be working with a crowded room of defensive tackles with Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, and Trysten Hill all in the fold? Simply enough, it’s a size mismatch. “It’s something that Coach Quinn has talked about since last year,” Golston said. “With my long arms, it’ll be tougher for inside lineman to get their hands off of me.”

Coach McCarthy talked about UDFA Markquese Bell and his ability to stand out so far. (Transcription from our own Mark Lane).

MARKQUESE BELL INTERCEPTION!

“I love your question because you’re making a great point there [standing out to coaches]. He’s been impressive He’s jumped out at the rookie camp. So, he was very impressive in the Zoom calls leading up and coming in here. That’s all about younger guys just keep stacking success and then they start making plays like that, too. That definitely helps.”

“Good point. That was part of our attraction to him, too. I think you’ve seen what we’ve done with J.K. [Kearse] and the ability of the safeties to play nickel and dime and he definitely has that ability. That was the conversation we had in the draft room when we were talking about him.”

More of McCarthy’s press conference, here talking about the Cowboys run blocking. (H/T to our own Mark Lane for the transcription).

DALTON SCHULTZ TALKED ABOUT BEING A BETTER BLOCKER IN THE RUN GAME. HOW DO YOU UTILIZE THAT?

“I mean, just I think that’s part of the evaluation topic that I hit on earlier. We had a chance to look at it and it’s definitely an area where we feel we can be better. Not just talking about the tight ends, I’m talking about blocking the C-gap and D-gap area. Just the ability to, whether capture the contain element, regardless of the defense they line up in, you’re seeing a lot more five-man spacing, five-man line where defenses are setting edges and met immediately by alignment. So, the stress on the tight end position, whether it’s a back or blocking that C-gap area, it’s something that we need to be better at. It’s something that’s been identified. So, I think that just shows you where Dalton’s focus is.”

Injuries already?

