Cowboys news: How the Cowboys can make their offense more explosive in 2022

More CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard please in 2022.

Simple solution makes Cowboys much more explosive. To be more specific, get the ball to CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard more. Lamb is the Pro Bowl wideout set to be the team’s top target for the foreseeable future. Pollard is the dynamic back that splits time with Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield. There have been positive reports regarding both Lamb and Pollard coming out of training camp. Quarterback Dak Prescott is excited about what the future holds for Lamb, while early indications point to Pollard having a larger role in the offense.

Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb are the two most explosive players on the team.



They need to get the ball early and often this season while Michael Gallup is out. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 24, 2022

Both Lamb and Pollard are dynamic threats with the ball. The Pro Bowl wide receiver averaged just under 14 yards per reception in 2021, and Pollard averaged a career-best 6.2 yards from scrimmage last season.

The Dallas roster is talented enough to compete with the best in 2022, but will they?

The expectations for the Dallas Cowboys are the same each and every year. Win the Super Bowl. Period. Anything less, and the season is a failure for all intents and purposes. There are Texas-sized expectations in Dallas in 2022—the Cowboys are fresh off a 12-5 season and NFC East title. Last year no team in the NFL tallied more yards or scored more points per game. However, while the Cowboys are a talented team and the front-runner to win the NFC East according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings, a compelling argument can be made that after an offseason dictated largely by the team’s lack of cap space, the 2022 Cowboys aren’t as good on paper as the team that was embarrassed at home by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round last season. With a roster inching in the wrong direction (and a Super Bowl window growing slimmer along with it), these Cowboys are flawed—too flawed to be considered a legitimate threat to NFC powerhouses like the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fingers crossed Zeke is back to his old self and cements himself as a top RB once again.

Dak Prescott is confident enough with his own health. But that’s nothing compared to his current thoughts on the state of Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys running back received a strong endorsement from the quarterback in front of him as he prepares to enter what could be a fateful season in Arlington. According to Prescott, Elliott is not only healthy but has convinced him that he’s on pace for the best season of his career. “He comes in like a pro each and every day and does that, so I expect his best. When you do that and do it with the (intent) that he does, he’s going to get better. When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.” Elliott’s clean bill of health is certainly a welcome development after he spent most of last season playing with a torn PCL sustained in an October win over Carolina, as first reported at the time by CowboysSI.com. He nonetheless reached 1,000 yards for the fourth time in six Dallas seasons, scoring 12 total touchdowns in the process.

Is Jalen Tolbert or someone else the Cowboys most exciting offseason addition?

Dallas Cowboys: WR Jalen Tolbert One of those acquisitions is third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert, a wide receiver out of South Alabama who could be a big part of Dallas’ offensive plans in 2022. The Cowboys needed to bolster the receiver’s room after they traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson Jr. on the open market. While the organization retained Michael Gallup, the veteran wideout suffered an ACL tear late in the 2021 campaign. CeeDee Lamb remains the unquestioned No. 1 in Dallas, but Tolbert and free-agent pickup James Washington should see plenty of action for the club this year. Tolbert may not have played top-flight competition on a weekly basis during his time with the Jaguars, but he dominated SEC defensive backs during a matchup with Tennessee last year, torching the Volunteers for 143 yards and a score on seven catches. The 23-year-old finished the season with 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns, the second straight year in which he breeched the 1,000-yard mark and scored eight times. At 6’3”, 190 pounds, Tolbert has great size to complement his smooth athleticism and excellent work ethic. He appears ready to answer the call if and when Dallas needs to lean on him and looks to be one of the more exciting rookie wideouts to watch in 2022.

Cowboys defense could be even better in 2022 in second-year under Dan Quinn.

How will they stack up next season? With the schedule the Cowboys have, I think the defense plays in their favor. They have more depth than they did last year. DeMarcus Lawrence only played seven games last season so expect him to have a solid year. I trust Quinn to tweak all the problems and make them a point of emphasis. I think he addresses Trevon Diggs just playing a little more conservative and not taking so many chances. We know Micah Parsons is going to be a game-changer. I predicted earlier this week he would have a better season than last. It helps to have a player who can line up everywhere and make an impact. After one year under Quinn, I think he will have a few schemes drawn up for Parsons to attack the opposing quarterback from the linebacker spot. A sleeper for this defense is Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore who added 16 pounds of muscle mass this offseason. The third-round pick has a chance to earn a spot as an every-down defensive tackle in Quinn’s scheme, which favors strong DTs with quick pass-rush ability.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.