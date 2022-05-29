The 5 most stable parts of the Dallas Cowboys entering 2022

As May comes to a close and summer begins to set in, we are all anxious to see the Dallas Cowboys hit the fields out in Oxnard for training camp.

We are still a couple of months away from that, but this past week’s OTAs were a nice reprieve over what has been an incredibly long offseason. The Cowboys have made some questionable decisions since losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs and many are wondering whether or not they will even make it back to the Wild Card Round to avenge the way 2021 came to a close.

While there are a number of questions about the Cowboys these days this particular conversation will be focused on answers. Specifically, we are looking at the most solid answers that the Cowboys have at their disposal right now as we discuss the five most stable parts of the team entering this season.

Dak Prescott

There isn’t universal agreement on Dak Prescott, he is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys after all. But the days of intense debate surrounding QB1 are well in the rearview mirror and it feels like even Prescott’s most intense critics would agree that he is somewhere around the 10th to 12th best quarterback on his worst day, and is by far the best one in the NFC East. That counts for a great deal.

This offseason has been the first since 2018 when Prescott has not had to deal with talks surrounding his contract and/or the return from a significant injury. That is insane when you really think about it.

Stability at the game’s most important position is never a bad thing.

Micah Parsons

You could make a legitimate argument that Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in the league. Obviously Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt make the argument a bit more difficult, but the point is that Parsons is among the very elite on the defensive side of the ball.

Having that to lead your defense makes things as stable as they can possibly be. Pretty straightforward.

Trevon Diggs

It is extremely unlikely that Trevon Diggs is going to have a million interceptions again in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t be a valuable player for the Dallas Cowboys.

When was the last time that we were this confident in a cornerback on the team? I’m legitimately asking.

Byron Jones is probably the answer later in his Dallas career, but we never felt this good, right? Even factoring in the likely natural regression for Diggs the optimism surrounding who he is, how he can influence the opponent’s passing game is a rare quality that pairs very well with Parsons impacting things up front.

Zack Martin

Stable is as stable does. There are very few Dallas Cowboys things that you can set your watch by more than Zack Martin’s continued greatness.

DeMarcus Lawrence

There are certainly many who believe that DeMarcus Lawrence can do and produce more for the Cowboys defense and while that is a subject for another day it is undeniable that he raises the overall play of the group when he is present.

We have talked extensively about Lawrence’s impact in the run game which is so stable that it has sort of become underrated. Among the things that you can most trust to perform on this team Lawrence is certainly at the very top of the list.