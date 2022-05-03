With free agents no longer impacting the compensatory formula the Dallas Cowboys could become active

We are firmly in the month of May with the 2022 NFL Draft officially behind us. Soon it will be time for rookie minicamp, OTAs will follow, and before you know it the Dallas Cowboys will be in Oxnard, California for training camp.

By all accounts the Cowboys roster is about as set as it is going to be when they head west for the summer with their newly-minted draft selections and class of undrafted free agents. Of course, we are constantly told by Stephen Jones that roster construction in the NFL is a 24/7/365 business, and for what it’s worth, Stephen has said that the Cowboys are ‘not done’ in free agency.

Monday was an important day because at 4pm ET players who were unrestricted free agents no longer count against the formula for compensatory picks which is something that we know the Dallas Cowboys to pay special attention to. It is unlikely that we will see a barrage of signings when the clock hits that point, but it is important to note that they could suddenly bring in players who they have otherwise kept their eye on.

Here are three potential names to watch.

Jason Pierre-Paul

In the early days of free agency it was reported that the Cowboys had interest in JPP. Obviously he is a bit longer in the tooth than other players right now, but he has still been productive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of late.

The Cowboys spent their second-round pick on De Williams (this is why we are referring to him as De and not Sam) so they have already added at the defensive end spot, but you can never have enough pass rushers and it is often difficult for rookies to contribute at the position right away, Micah Parsons is an obvious exception.

Jadeveon Clowney

Similar logic holds true for Jadeveon Clowney although this one feels a little bit less likely. The last few years have seen Clowney somewhat flocking to a combination of the highest-bidder and legitimate contender. We all know that the Cowboys aren’t exactly going to spend a lot here.

While it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Cowboys add another pass rusher this one feels like a step too far, but you just never know.

Will Fuller

Like the defensive end position the Cowboys also drafted a wide receiver in South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert. We are all excited about Tolbert’s potential and it isn’t hyperbolic to say that he might be the pick that fans are in fact most excited about.

But just like defensive end you need a lot of wide receivers on an NFL roster, especially in today’s game. What’s more is the Cowboys are very likely going to be without Michael Gallup for the start of the season and will need some help because right now their group would feature CeeDee Lamb, James Washington (who they signed this offseason), and either Tolbert or Simi Fehoko as the third option.

Fuller presents a true and legitimate deep threat option for an offense so he could be a nice tool to have in the arsenal. We’ll see if the Cowboys agree.