3 free agents the Cowboys should sign following the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the Dallas Cowboys can afford to sit on their hands hoping that they’ve done enough to upgrade their roster prior to the start of the season. There is still plenty of work to do and dipping back into free agency to further address some of their current roster needs is a good starting point.

Today, we will take a look at three veteran players still currently available on the open market who the Dallas Cowboys should sign to help solidify their roster prior to the start of the 2022 season. Each one of the veteran free agents listed below should be in the Cowboys range as far as cost-effectiveness and help with current team needs.

OG Quinton Spain

The Cowboys use the 24th overall pick on Tyler Smith in the hopes he can kick inside to left guard and become Connor Williams’ replacement as a rookie. That could get them in trouble considering the lack of depth at the position unless you believe Connor McGovern is a capable starter. With that in mind, bringing in a veteran via free agency should be a top priority for Dallas.

Quinton Spain is among the best remaining free agent offensive guards who the Cowboys could bring in and insert into the starting lineup if needed. He earned an impressive 72.3 overall grade from PFF in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals and would immediately upgrade the offensive line depth if signed by Dallas.

LB Joe Schobert

The Cowboys may have double-dipped at the linebacker position in the 2022 NFL Draft, but both were late-round additions, and neither is likely in the running for a starting job as rookies. Damone Clark is likely looking at a redshirt year after having spinal fusion surgery, and Devin Harper is more than likely a special teams player. in year one That leaves very little depth behind Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox, both of whom carry injury concerns.

Joe Schobert isn’t a “name” player who will excite the fan base if added to the LB mix with the Cowboys, but he is someone who can add much-needed depth. Schobert is a productive, tackling machine, who has racked up over 100 tackles in the last five seasons. And, he’s also highly dependable, missing only five games in his entire career. Add it all up and he sounds like a perfect free agent signing for the Cowboys.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

After trading Amari Cooper and with Michael Gallup expected to miss the early part of the 2022 season, the Cowboys already tried to address the the lack of depth at the position by signing free agent James Washington and drafting Jalen Tolbert. Despite that, they could still use some veteran help to cover themselves until Gallup is up and running at 100% once again.

At 35, Emmanuel Sanders is no spring chicken. However, he proved last season with the Buffalo Bills he still has plenty left in the tank to get the job done, catching 42 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns. Adding a veteran presence to the mix would lighten the load on Dallas’ young WRs and give Dak Prescott another vet leader to lean on in the passing game. And, as an added bonus, he has punt return experience, even if he hasn’t played that role in several years.