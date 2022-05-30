Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert named as Cowboys’ most exciting offseason addition

The Dallas Cowboys have had a very interesting offseason. Dallas made some good moves, like bringing back Jayron Kearse and keeping DeMarcus Lawrence, and some questionable ones, like trading away their WR1 in Amari Cooper.

The decision to trade away Cooper will have a direct impact on the Cowboys this season, and Dallas will need one of their wideouts to step up and replace his Pro Bowl level production. While he might not be able to step in and produce to that level right away, one receiver who seems to be up to the task is third-round pick, Jalen Tolbert.

The Cowboys got a good one in Jalen Tolbert pic.twitter.com/wdPWhK4W23 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 24, 2022

The Cowboys selected the South Alabama product with the 88th pick in this year’s draft, and the 23-year-old has already made a good impression on Dallas’ coaching staff. Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spoke highly of Tolbert at rookie minicamp a few weeks back.

“He’s awesome,” Moore said of Tolbert after just the first day. “I think he works his tail off. I think you can tell how prepared he is and how detailed he wants to be. I think he’s going to be a really good addition for us.”

The selection of Tolbert was one of the more positively viewed moves that the Cowboys made this spring. In fact, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named Tolbert as Dallas’ “most exciting addition of the offseason.”

Here’s what Kay had to say about the wideout.

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with several notable talents over the last few months, including Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and La’el Collins. But they did add a few weapons.One of those acquisitions is third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert, a wide receiver out of South Alabama who could be a big part of Dallas’ offensive plans in 2022. While the organization retained Michael Gallup, the veteran wideout suffered an ACL tear late in the 2021 campaign.CeeDee Lamb remains the unquestioned No. 1 in Dallas, but Tolbert and free-agent pickup James Washington should see plenty of action for the club this year.Tolbert may not have played top-flight competition on a weekly basis during his time with the Jaguars, but he dominated SEC defensive backs during a matchup with Tennessee last year, torching the Volunteers for 143 yards and a score on seven catches. At 6’3”, 190 pounds, Tolbert has great size to complement his smooth athleticism and excellent work ethic. He appears ready to answer the call if and when Dallas needs to lean on him and looks to be one of the more exciting rookie wideouts to watch in 2022.

It’s no wonder Tolbert has received so much pre-season hype. The rookie wideout is an exciting player. He’s athletic, has good speed, and has natural ball skills. With Michael Gallup’s injury situation, the Cowboys are going to have to rely on the 23-year-old to step in and play right away. It’s extremely early, but so far Tolbert seems up to the task.