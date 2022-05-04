Cowboys roster move: Dallas waiving fullback Sewo Olonilua

The Dallas Cowboys did not select a running back during the 2022 NFL Draft which was a little bit surprising. An explanation for surprise here really has nothing to do with the present and everything to do with the future. In the spring of 2023, Tony Pollard is set to be a free agent and the the guaranteed money on Ezekiel Elliott’s contract is up (something Stephen Jones reminded everyone during the team’s post-draft press conference).

Even if Dallas had drafted a running back this year, whoever it would have been likely wouldn’t have played a ton given that the backfield primarily belongs to the aforementioned Pollard and Elliott. Fullback Sewo Olonilua was among a group of current players trying to get a little playing time behind the main two. His time has run out.

The Dallas Cowboys are waiving running back Sewo Olonilua

When the Cowboys officially announced their 20 unrestricted free agents this week it was noted by the mothership’s Rob Phillips that the team needed to trim the roster by two in order to appease NFL limits.

It appears as if the Cowboys have begun that small process. On Wednesday it was announced that their are waiving fullback Sewo Olonilua.

We have seen Olonilua get some work out of the backfield, but this isn’t exactly an offense where a fullback is used a lot. For what it’s worth, the Cowboys have Nick Ralston on the roster at fullback and sometimes the math just lends to somebody being on the outs. They also brought in free agent Ryan Nall who can play fullback and is good on special teams.