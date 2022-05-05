Cowboys news: Jerry Jones treated for minor injuries after car wreck

The Cowboys owner had a scare on Wednesday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car wreck in Dallas on Wednesday night, Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reports. Jones was transported to Parkland Hospital, but Dallas police sources told Lopez that Jones’ injuries are not serious. Emergency crews were called to the wreck in the area of Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at 8:10 p.m. No other details were immediately available, so it is unknown whether Jones was driving or a passenger in the car. Jones, 79, frequently uses his helicopter to get from his home in Dallas to the team’s training complex in Frisco or AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He just spent last weekend at the team facility for the draft as the Cowboys selected nine prospects.

The Cowboys are banking on Tolbert producing as a rookie.

Jalen Tolbert is used to being under the radar. Growing up within a couple hundred miles of national powerhouse programs, the Cowboys third-round draft pick got maybe a dozen scholarship offers out of high school — the biggest from Michigan State just before signing day in 2016. He chose South Alabama in his hometown of Mobile, where he became a two-time all-conference player and one of the best wide receivers in this year’s class. “I’ve always been overlooked and underrated,” he said. Not anymore. The Cowboys loved Tolbert’s production, approach and potential — so much, in fact, that there was legitimate discussion about drafting him in the second round. The club decided on former Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams at No. 56 but quickly circled back to Tolbert 32 picks later at No. 88. Now he’ll join a Cowboys receiver group that needed an infusion of new talent, a young player who can step in and contribute. They’re confident he can.

The Cowboys passed on drafting a kicker, but they definitely thought about it.

Remember, the Cowboys had four fifth-round picks in this year’s draft. “I would have used one if (I didn’t think) I had one to use on something I thought was better than a kicker,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “Seriously. I watched the success (Cincinnati) had this year with the draft pick on the kicker (Evan McPherson, fifth round). “I went into this thing thinking we might use a pick on a kicker, but we had a better choice.” Well, one of the guys the Cowboys likely were keeping an eye on was LSU kicker Cade York from Prosper High School just down the road. But somewhat surprisingly, Cleveland nabbed him in the fourth round, a tad high for the Cowboys’ liking. And after 262 draft choices, York became the only kicker drafted. So comes Garibay, a Juco transfer to Tech with only one and a half seasons of Power 5 experience. But in 2021, Garibay went 15 for 16, his only miss from 53 yards. Most importantly, other than his 62-yard, walk-off field goal to beat Iowa State, 41-38, and clinch bowl-eligibility for the Red Raiders, Garibay connected on all 14 attempts between 20-49 yards.

The Giants are about to lose one of their starting corners because of an enormous contract.

Cornerback James Bradberry‘s time with the Giants is coming to an end sooner than later. General Manager Joe Schoen said on WFAN on Wednesday afternoon that the team should have a resolution by the end of the week. The Giants have had no success trading Bradberry. “I thought there would be more interest,” Schoen said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. The Giants instead are moving toward releasing Bradberry, who has not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason program. Bradberry’s contract explains the lack of a market: He is scheduled for a $21.8 million cap hit in the final year of his deal. A trade would save the Giants $12.1 million, while cutting him would save $10.1 million. Bradberry, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2020. He has 380 tackles, 15 interceptions and 82 pass breakups in 92 career games.

Seems like the Cowboys passed up on a higher rated safety to make the Tyler Smith pick.

As mentioned earlier, Jones likes to show off. So much so, he thought it would be wise to reveal the Cowboys’ draft board to the media. This must have been part of the plan heading into the press conference, as Jones brought with him a piece of paper and proceeded to hold it up, showing the front to the media for all to see. Stephen Jones, Jerry’s son, who works as the executive vice president didn’t appreciate this, telling Jerry “Don’t show them that.” while laughing. While Jones’ claims that Smith was the top-rated lineman available were proved true thanks to what he showed, it also revealed much more. Mike Leslie of WFAA Jon Machota of The Athletic were able to piece together the puzzle, coming up with 34-of-39 names on the paper Jones displayed. The most interesting note perhaps was that Georgia safety Lewis Cine was actually the top-rated player who was still available at No. 24. Cine ultimately was selected 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys are expected to once again start Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse at the safety positions, but an argument could be made that safety was at least a secondary need as well.

The Cowboys didn’t draft a center, but that doesn’t mean there will be no competition for Tyler Biadasz.

The Dallas Cowboys may have a competition brewing at the center position this summer. Not often a undrafted free agent has a chance to challenge a two-year starter for the top role, but that could be what we have going on between veteran Tyler Biadasz and rookie UDFA (undrafted free agent) Alec Lindstrom. Tyler Biadasz came to the Dallas Cowboys with an abnormal amount of fanfare considering he was just a fourth round pick. But after losing All-Pro Travis Frederick a month earlier, Cowboys Nation was thirsty for their next great center. And another decorated middle-man from Wisconsin seemed like the perfect replacement. In retrospect, the hype and expectations for Biadasz was probably more than a bit unfair. Travis Frederick was an elite prospect technically, athletically, and mentally, Tyler Biadasz is just one of those, at the most. Biadasz’s average athletic traits get exposed from time to time on the field. And his knowledge of the game is severely lacking. This has opened him up to criticism and possibly even replacement. Even though Alec Lindstrom is undrafted, he has a chance of supplanting Tyler Biadasz at center on the Dallas Cowboys.

