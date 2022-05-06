Cowboys news: Dallas projected to have 3 compensatory picks in the 2023 draft

The other side of Stephen Jones not signing free agents is the comp picks.

It’s no secret that many teams are now crafting their free-agency philosophies around the value of receiving potential compensatory selections in any given year. As you will read in this piece, there were some creative methods that teams utilized this season to improve their chances of gaining a compensatory pick in 2023. So, how do compensatory picks work? The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks (in exchange for a player leaving) in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year. Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based upon a league formula that takes into account a player’s average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.

Jerry Jones and the team brass give their take on this years draft class.

“I really think we have a player here that not only has the ability to be a starter, but has position flex, and so we were very fortunate with the 24th pick to get the 16th player in the Draft.” -Jerry Jones When talking about Smith, McCarthy revealed some pertinent information that may have helped solidify the team’s choice. The first-rounder apparently spent time with the Cowboys offensive line coach before the draft: “I just want to add that Joe Philbin had the chance to spend time with him, and, obviously the classroom work is important, and we felt great about what he put on video, but the personal workout does give you the chance to get a closer look and particularly spend the one-on-one time. He had high marks in all that.” -Mike McCarthy Cowboys draft expert and scout pro, Will McClay, explained why the team wanted to add wide receiver Jalen Tolbert to the roster: “It’s a wide receiver that can play multiple spots; he’s got size; he’s extremely intelligent, and the type of player you want to grow in that room because of his intelligence; his relationship that he’s already formed with the quarterback (Dak Prescott) from the conversation and those sort of things that the upside is that because he’s an NFL style receiver – body style, size, ability to find space, the ability to play inside and outside, so that versatility made him very attractive.” – Will McClay

There is no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys are still America’s Team.

The latest sales figures have been released for NFL player-specific merchandise. The Cowboys are, once again, America’s Team. Cha-ching. The rankings from the NFLPA are for the period of March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. At No. 6, quarterback Dak Prescott is the highest-ranking Cowboys player on the list, which includes all player-branded merchandise sold online and in brick-and-mortar retail outlets. Fans were clearly eager to rep Prescott’s gear as he made his way back from the injury that had prematurely ended his 2020 season. CeeDee Lamb places 13th; the wide receiver was putting up big numbers in his second season in the league. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is 16th. His inclusion here gives the Cowboys three players inside the Top 20. No other team can make that claim. The aforementioned Parsons sits at No. 28, the fourth-highest-ranking defensive player leaguewide. Amari Cooper- while he was still in the silver and blue, anyway- comes in 47th. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady led all player-specific merchandise sales for the prescribed period; Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, and New England’s Mac Jones round out the top five.

The rookie tight end has a lot to prove coming into his first season.

The Cowboys’ head coach had spoken to his newly-drafted tight end at the NFL Combine back in February, and he wanted to make sure Ferguson remembered that conversation. “I remember your words in your interview, so I’m going to hold you to it,” he said. That’s an eyebrow-raising comment, overheard on the recorded audio of the phone call. It was only natural to ask if Ferguson did in fact remember those words — and of course he did. “Basically at Wisconsin, we go by these three words: smart, tough, dependable,” Ferguson said. “That was my pitch to Coach McCarthy, telling him, ‘Hey, I’m smart, I’m going to be able to pick up the plays. I’m tough, throw me into any scenario and I’ll be ready, and I’m dependable. You can depend on me.’” McCarthy clearly took those words to heart, and it’s easy to see why. Even as a Day 3 pick, selected No. 129 overall last weekend, Ferguson joins this roster with a clear opportunity. Following the release of Blake Jarwin due to injury, the Cowboys’ depth chart behind Dalton Schultz is wide open. And with Schultz currently playing on the one-year franchise tag, with little in the way of clarity about his long-term future, there’s even more opportunity for Ferguson to establish himself in the big picture. “I think he can play both on the line and off the line. I think he’s good in the insert schemes. He makes some competitive catches and plays with some tenacity,” McCarthy said. “Like I said, I was just real excited based on where we had him ranked, so to have him available there was excellent.” None of this is to put too much pressure on the rookie. This is still Schultz’s show, as the fellow fourth-round draft pick is coming off an 808-yard season in 2021 and is slated to make $10.9 million on the tag.

