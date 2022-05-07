Cowboys news: A move the Cowboys could still make post-draft

Will the Cowboys look to make a splash in free agency post draft?

FRISCO - Given the fact that the Dallas Cowboys recently flirted with the idea of signing multiple-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner before he landed with the Rams, should they take another swing at another Pro Bowl linebacker in his 30s? Anthony Barr has been a star-caliber player for the Minnesota Vikings defense, and he’s now 30 ... with a connection to the Dallas coaching staff ... and still unsigned. Can there be a fit? First off, of course - as always - is the money. Barr played at $10 million last year. Even as the Cowboys would seem to have $13 million or so of cap room, a big chunk of that is earmarked for the NFL Draft class. So the Cowboys’ offer to Barr might be closer to a vet’s minimum, as we believe it was for Wagner. That probably won’t fly. Then there is the question of where he plays. The Cowboys linebacker room is led by Micah Parsons, and Dallas re-signed Leighton Vander Esch, with Jabril Cox coming back from injury. Parsons is best-used as a chess piece; if there was another linebacker available, it would free him to be more of a pass-rusher.

Aaron Hansford could make the 53-man roster with an impressive offseason.

The Good: His build and athleticism are ideal for the position. For someone at 6-foot-2 and nearly 240-pounds, he moves exceptionally well and is smooth in his movements at the second level. Good tackler and will drive through a ball carrier. Hansford also excels in his durability and motor. He’ll always find a way to play through the whistle and will extend his range in coverage for a teammate that was beaten at the line of scrimmage. The Project: Appears to hesitate on his first step, or be completely out of place, more often than you’d like. His speed is good, but not good enough to make up for his missteps along the way. Doesn’t have overpowering strength either and would fail to finish strong runners in a few SEC matchups, especially in the open field.

What role will Dante Fowler play in 2022?

Since being the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Fowler has had a very up and down career, but did record an 11.5 sack season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, but was only able to muster 7.5 combined the last two years in Atlanta. The Cowboys will have plenty of options to explore when trying to replace the 6.5 sacks from Gregory last season. Although DeMarcus Lawrence is no Aaron Donald, Fowler will again have the luxury of lining up along side another pro-bowl caliber pass rusher like he did in 2019. To add, the versatility of NFL rookie of the year, Micah Parsons could allow Quinn to scheme together a solid way to create havoc on the opposing signal callers. Only time will tell though, Fowler seems interested in only one goal and that is to do whatever the Cowboys need him to do to win football games, and if there is one coach that could bring the best out of him it would be Quinn.

The Cowboys need their OL draft picks to hit, this stat gives them hope.

Three needs stood out above the rest for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 NFL Draft: offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver. An eventful offseason that saw starters Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins depart town opened up holes on the roster. The Cowboys addressed multiple positions of need throughout the seven rounds. Dallas added an offensive lineman in the first-round, a pass rusher in the second-round, and a wide receiver in the third. That certainly qualifies as addressing important holes. There was some pushback on the first two selections, however. The Cowboys grabbed Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall. Then, Dallas added Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams at No. 56. Based on pre-draft consensus rankings, the Cowboys could have gotten better value out of both selections. Nonetheless, the Cowboys went out and identified prospects that they believe can fill critical roles on the team. Smith is expected to fill in at left guard early in his career with the potential to slide out to left tackle down the road.

More turnover than usual for the Cowboys in 2022.

It’s roster projection season! Now that the draft is done we can look at the players the Dallas Cowboys have under contract and start making our predictions about who will be on the 53-man roster to start the season. Most years, there are only about six or seven spots that cannot be confidently projected. There just aren’t that many meaningful camp battles - usually.

That looks to be a bit different this year for the Cowboys. The list of “locks” that can be easily identified is a good bit shorter this year. Here is my list of the players that are all but certain to make the team this year.

Jake Ferguson will need to make an impact in year one.

Growing up in Wisconsin, football was in Jake Ferguson’s blood. Literally. What the tight end learned there over his first 23 years he’ll now bring to the Lone Star State as the fourth-round draft pick of the Cowboys in the 2022 draft. Midwesterners are famous for being a people who tend to let their actions speak for them. So it’s perhaps fitting that Ferguson’s personal mantra can be boiled down to three simple words, a motto that sprang from within Fergsuon’s own family tree. His grandfather is Barry Alvarez, a man who has achieved gridiron royalty status in a state that already boasts an stadium mecca named for one Packers coach and where another lends his name to the game’s ultimate prize. So suffice it to say that during his own time in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy had a good idea of who Alvarez was and what he was all about. “Hey, he’s got a statue in front of the stadium [in Madison],” McCarthy said last week. “I think that says it all.”

