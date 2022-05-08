Cowboys Schedule 2022: Here is how the NFL is going to announce the schedule all week

It has now been over a week since the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close and with it went the most important landmark of the offseason. While the draft is the most important event of the non-playing part of the year, there are other checkpoints that matter. One of those points is on the horizon this week as the NFL is officially set to announce the schedule over the course of the next few days.

It is amazing that the NFL’s schedule release is an entire event in and of itself now, but that is how the National Football League works. Everything has been turned into content.

Back in the day, circa 2015-ish, the NFL schedule release was ‘only’ a single day where the league discussed it all in primetime, generally on a Thursday evening. Normally every year there are also leaks in the lead up to the actual release and it seems the league is leaning into that a bit with their release schedule.

Here is how the NFL is going to announce the schedule all week

Every day this week will feature a few breadcrumbs dropping relative to the 2022 NFL schedule. There are of course a few that were dropped last week as the league finalized the five international games taking place in 2022, none of which will feature the Dallas Cowboys.

We know that the Cowboys will likely hit the maximum of five primetime games which means they will be seen a lot by a couple of the major networks, NBC (Sunday Night Football) and ESPN (Monday Night Football).

Amazon is now the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football and generally the Cowboys have played in that time slot during the week after Thanksgiving (where they will of course play). We may or may not find out a few things about all of this throughout the week as the league is going to slow-roll some things each and every day.

Beginning Monday, May 9, broadcast partners will announce a select game from the upcoming 2022 NFL Schedule. Provided below is the announcement schedule and location: Monday, May 9 – ESPN to announce during Good Morning America Tuesday, May 10 – CBS to announce during CBS Mornings Wednesday, May 11 – FOX to announce during FOX & Friends Thursday, May 12 – NBC to announce during Today Show On Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 PM ET, clubs will announce their first home game opponent.

This year brings a big change to the broadcasting world as Troy Aikman and Joe Buck left FOX to work for ESPN. Dallas will likely be seen on them on one Monday night this season but that means they will have them far less than they usually did in their normal Sunday afternoon windows on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt is set to take over play-by-play duties while FOX has yet to officially announce a partner for him.

It would make sense for the Cowboys to be used as one of these highlight games for a network to shine light on, but maybe they go the whole week without any and we have to wait until Thursday to know the entire schedule.

In case you forgot here are all of the games that the Cowboys will play in 2022.

Which game are you most looking forward to?