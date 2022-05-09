Cowboys news: Michael Irvin wants his former teammate on the Dallas sideline

The playmaker wants primetime coaching in Dallas.

The idea of Sanders taking over on Big D’s sideline has caught on quite a bit after Shaquille O’Neal publicly floated the idea back in February. “If Deion Sanders can be the next Cowboys coach? Oh my god! Oh my god. I think Deion would do a great job. A great job. Fantastic job,” Irvin gushed in an interview with Essentially Sports. Since taking over at Jackson State University, Deion Sanders has seen tremendous success to start. But, he’s expressed no interest in taking an NFL job. Telling CowboysSI.com: “I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL. I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes. However, those “old-school attributes” have led to the first 11-win season in Jackson State history, an FCS Coach of the Year Award and some impressive recruiting classes.

Diggs looks to take the next step after his 11 interception season.

Last year in OTAs, Phillips asked Diggs what he wanted to improve ahead of the 2021 season. The defender told the reporter that he was upset that he got his hand on 14 balls yet only intercepted three in 2020. After a breakout year, Diggs still thinks he can improve his game all around. He told Phillips that his goal for 2022 is to “be a more complete corner, a shutdown corner.” The Alabama product plans to do whatever it takes to get himself there. Visited with Trevon Diggs for a couple minutes about offseason workouts, defensive expectations, individual goals & more: https://t.co/LeMX7iufyW — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) April 22, 2022 Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is working to become a more complete corner and is excited about the Dallas defense Diggs said that in Week 1 of offseason programming, it was mostly meetings. However, he felt those were important. The team got together to figure out what worked well and what didn’t and mapped out goals moving forward. The soon-to-be third-year corner said he felt the defense was building camaraderie all week. “I feel like this defense can go really far. I was really excited and proud of what we did last year, and I feel like that was a good start to build on. We lost a couple pieces, but we got to fill those spots and keep going. We got a good base, a good ground, a good foundation and we just got to build off that. And we got the guys to do it, so we just got to get it done.”

After passing on the linebacker position in the first four rounds of the draft, Dallas could add a veteran to the locker room.

However, Barr can still contribute to a team and make an impact. Linebacker Micah Parsons could use some depth behind him at the position. The Cowboys also aren’t foreign to signing veteran players attempting to get their careers back on track. Safety Malik Hooker and edge rusher Dante Fowler are two recent examples from the last couple of seasons. Another reason to bring Barr in is his connection to a member of Dallas’ coaching staff. George Edwards, currently a senior defensive assistant for the Cowboys, was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2019. He coached Barr from his rookie season in 2014 to his departure in 2019. Under Edwards, Barr made four Pro Bowls and received a Second-team All-Pro honor in 2015. One of the biggest issues in bringing Barr in would be his salary. The Cowboys have around $13 million in cap space and Barr made $10 million last season with the Vikings. The contract Dallas would likely offer would be at or close to the veteran minimum, which may not be acceptable for Barr.

The Cowboys hope they struck gold in the third round.

3. Jalen Tolbert will do his part in helping Dallas forget all about Amari Cooper Even if the Cowboys’ 2022 NFL Draft was of the nondescript variety, outside of what former Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith said at the podium about other people’s opinions that had Mike McCarthy in absolute stitches, Dallas did add to its receiver room by taking Jalen Tolbert in the third round out of South Alabama. He will do his part to help Dallas forget about Amari Cooper. The two-time all-conference performer was utterly magnificent during his final season in Mobile. Tolbert took home Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year last fall. Though he may draw comparisons to Michael Gallup coming out with a ton of promise out of a Group of Five school, he will help the Dallas receiving corps make do without its former overpaid and overrated wideout. Tolbert will likely be the No. 3 wide receiver for Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb and Gallup in that order. Though Gallup is working his way back from injury, he got paid the big bucks to put up or shut up. With Lamb needing a huge season in year three out of Oklahoma, look for Tolbert to be wide open on several occasions when the Cowboys go with 11 personnel to Dak Prescott’s liking. Dallas may not have drafted many big names, but Cowboys fans will know all about Tolbert soon.

