Report: Handful of Dallas Cowboys veterans set to be on hand for team’s rookie minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin their rookie minicamp later this week and it will be interesting to see this year’s draft class, and undrafted free agents, put on the official team uniform and get to work for the first time as professionals.

Of course rookie minicamp isn’t always just for rookies in the most literal sense. Oftentimes NFL teams use their rookie minicamp as a tryout opportunity for different players or as a chance to get some younger veterans some work given how strict the NFL’s offseason program can be.

This will in fact be the case for the Cowboys this year as they have seven veterans set to join their rookie minicamp according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Among the "veterans" expected to be on hand for the Cowboys' rookie minicamp this week will be OL Isaac Alarcon, S Tyler Coyle, DL Austin Faoliu, OL Braylon Jones, K Chris Naggar, WR Brandon Smith, WR T.J. Vasher. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 9, 2022

The players listed here are all going to have to show a lot in order to make the team’s roster this season. Getting extra opportunities on the field and with the coaching staff could go a long way in their development.

Rookie minicamp is set to begin this Friday for the Cowboys and run through the weekend.