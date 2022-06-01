Picking 3 games Cowboys fans would want as “guaranteed wins” if that was possible

We are going to pretend a bit today. All in the name of fun and good times, of course. Pretend that you have been granted a very specific and special ability. This particular ability allows you to guarantee three Dallas Cowboys games this season as victories for the team.

We are not talking about guarantees in the sense of you making a prediction or proclamation. We are saying that you suddenly have the ability to lock up three games for America’s Team that will absolutely be victories for them in 2022.

Which three would you choose and why?

Picking which 3 Dallas Cowboys games we would guarantee as wins if we could

There are a lot of ways that people can prioritize which games they most want to see the Dallas Cowboys win in a given season. Perhaps you are looking at things through the lens of what is best for them competitively. Maybe you are going off of which teams you hate the most that they are playing. There is always also the possibility that you are going to one of these games and want to ensure that you have a winning experience.

Ultimately, we all probably lean most towards giving the team the best competitive advantage, and in the spirit of that the answer to this question seems somewhat obvious. The most valuable three wins for the Dallas Cowboys this season would come from their contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and/or Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas, Tampa, Green Bay, and Los Angeles all won their respective divisions last year, but obviously only the Rams won the Super Bowl. Not to diminish the Rams’ title, but the Buccaneers and Packers seem like better uses of our special power here, especially considering that they have the two better quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

While it might make sense to just lump the Rams in as the third team a strong argument can be made for including the road game against the Philadelphia Eagles given that it is easily the most difficult division rivalry game that Dallas will play this year. It is somewhat fair to “trust” the Cowboys to win the other five with less difficulty.

Which three games would you choose? Why?