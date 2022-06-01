Dallas Cowboys release statement on death of running back Marion Barber III

The terrible news that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found deceased in his Frisco, Texas, home was reported on Wednesday afternoon. Barber was 38 years old.

At this time there are few reported details on what happened, but the Dallas Cowboys themselves did issue a statement on Barber’s passing.

According to ESPN, police in Frisco said in a statement that they responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment they believed to be leased by Barber. The police said they were investigating an unattended death at the location but didn’t identify the individual in their statement.

The 2005 Dallas Cowboys draft class was a very successful one for the team and a part of that was the team’s fourth-round selection in Marion Barber III. Barber brought to the Cowboys an extremely physical playing style that had sort of faded across the NFL. He was a throwback player in that no play was every truly over for him.

In all, Barber played six seasons for the Cowboys before finishing his career with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Barber was a part of several Dallas teams that were among the better groups that the franchise has fielded this century and was extremely memorable in every way.

The NFL also tweeted its remorse over the loss of such a great player.

The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzP9jVeTyp — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2022

May he rest in peace.