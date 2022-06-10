PFF ranks the Cowboys WR corps 12th in the NFL heading into the 2022 season

If there’s one position on the Dallas Cowboys that’s going to look extremely different in 2022, it’ll be the receiver room. But according to Pro Football Focus, it’s still in the top half of the league, even without Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson, Malik Turner, and likely Michael Gallup to start the season.

In there offseason study, PFF ranked the Dallas Cowboys wide receiving corps as the 12th best unit in the NFL. Here’s there reasoning.

PFF ranks the #Cowboys WR corps at No. 12 heading into the 2022 season.



Too high or too low?https://t.co/SJwOy6DM4u pic.twitter.com/PjdHIiN5jW — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 9, 2022

As you can tell, PFF is extremely high on CeeDee Lamb heading into the season, and there’s plenty of reason to be. With that being said, we’ve still yet to see Lamb really showoff number one potential in his first two years in the NFL. The Cowboys will need a big year three from Lamb and catapult himself into a top ten wide receiver.

While a lot of the credit goes to Lamb, PFF also shines light on James Washington, an offseason addition that many people have seemingly written off. While Washington has yet to really blossom in the NFL, getting a fresh start in Dallas with a better quarterback certainly will not hurt him. Last but not least, PFF gives Jalen Tolbert his props in their write up. Mentioning Tolbert as a potential vertical threat, and a guy who should get on the field sooner rather than later.

All in all, 12th does seem a little high for an offense that lost two major players at the position in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, and a nice contributor in Malik Turner. 12th is probably the ceiling for this unit at the moment, but depending on what the outlook on Michael Gallup’s injury situation looks like to start the season that could go up or down. Washington’s and Tolbert’s fit into the offense could also change this ranking radically by the end of the season.

Where would you have the Cowboys receiving corps heading into the season?