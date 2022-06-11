Year 2 outlooks for Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft class: LB Micah Parsons

After breaking onto the scene as one of the best defensive players in the National Football League, Micah Parsons it slated to make an even bigger impact in year two with the Dallas Cowboys. Let’s take a look at what that may look like...

Year One Stats

Year Two Outlook

After spending most of the first week playing primarily the linebacker position, Micah Parsons started to play more as a pass rusher after injury to DeMarcus Lawrence (week one), forcing Dan Quinn’s hand to give the rookie a chance at rushing the passer. Parsons did not disappoint, He developed into a category of his own as a guy who could make monster impacts as an off-the-ball linebacker, and pass rush threat off the edge and from the linebacker position. Along with his instincts, run defense skills, and rush skills, Parsons also showed some big strides in his coverage skills from his 2020 season at Penn State to his rookie season in the NFL. While it’s hard to imagine Parsons having a bigger year in 2022 than 2021, he absolutely has it in him.

We found out after the season that Parsons played with a banged up knee for a majority of the season. If that was what Parsons looked like with a banged up knee, the rest of the NFL should all be terrified of what he looks like at full strength.

Year Two Stat Projections