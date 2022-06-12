Cowboys news: Robert Quinn continues to be identified as a possible trade candidate

Might not want to rule it out, but Robert Quinn’s return to Dallas seems pretty unlikely.

Robert Quinn, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who rejuvenated his career in Dallas in 2019, does not seem to want to leave his present team, the Chicago Bears. “I (don’t) expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business,” Quinn said recently. But the rumors remain. And so the guy once labeled by Cowboys teammates “The Black Cobra’’ for his pass-rushing bendiness - “Quinn once told me. “I take it with honor. .... I wear it with pride’’ - is naturally going to be linked, at least by hungry Cowboys fans, to Dallas once again. Is there a match in Dallas?

Cowboys’ 2022 salary-cap management is up for debate.

Dallas Cowboys Aren’t Great at Managing Their Salary Cap The Cowboys were $12 million over the salary cap prior to the start of the new league year, and they were forced to make a handful of moves just to balance the sheet. First, the team traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round selections. Prior to making the move, the Cowboys signed Michael Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension to cover their bases at the position. Dallas released right tackle La’el Collins and couldn’t re-sign wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., guard Connor Williams, linebacker Keanu Neal and safety Damontae Kazee. The organization also botched Randy Gregory’s re-signing, and the edge-rusher instead chose to join the Denver Broncos. The Cowboys are talented, but they’re struggling to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite the amount of money they’ve spent on their stars. In doing so, Jerry Jones has less financial flexibility to finagle the team’s roster.

Time will tell how “special” Trevon Diggs truly is, but he is really good already.

Mike McCarthy noted throughout the 2021 campaign that if there were 50-50 balls thrown in the direction of cornerback Trevon Diggs, chances were more favorable for the Dallas Cowboys cornerback than the opposing receiver. As the Cowboys worked through the final week of organized team activities at The Star in Frisco, the Dallas coach continued to marvel at the advantage that Diggs has when passes are thrown his way, and the talent reminds him of a former Cowboys cornerback. “Obviously Deion [Sanders] when the ball went up in the air, you just assumed Deion was coming down with it,” McCarthy told reporters on June 9. “Diggs has some of that, too. You’re not throwing 50-50 balls when you’re throwing his way.” Diggs hauled in a league-high 11 interceptions with two of them returned for touchdowns in 2021. Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, never recorded double-digit picks in his 14 seasons. However, “Prime Time” had a reputation across the NFL for discouraging quarterbacks from throwing his way.

Which Cowboys starters do you think could be in jeopardy of losing their jobs?

RB Ezekiel Elliott As last season went on, the calls to start Tony Pollard over Elliott grew. Whether who’s better between the two is up for debate, but what’s a fact is Pollard is the more efficient runner. Pollard garnered 5.5 yards per carry last season, tied for fourth in the league. He also received a 90.2 rushing grade from Pro Football Focus and averaged a 10-yard run every 7.6 carries. It may just be me living in a dream world, but I think Pollard can grab the starting role this offseason. How big those chances are is unclear, but it should definitely be in the discussion.

