The Dallas Cowboys have one of the better quarterbacks in the National Football League. Depending on where you place the line of evaluation, you can start some rather interesting conversations. Much debate exists as to whether or not Prescott is a top (insert whatever number you’d like here).

Objectively speaking, Dak ranks among the best in the NFL in most statistical categories. Over the weekend one particular quarterback category was floating around the internet after Tyreek Hill noted that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes.

Whatever your cup of tea is, there is one area where Dak is one of the better passers in the game and that is from downtown.

PFF ranked Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in top 10 in consensus deep passing evaluation

Interestingly enough, Tyreek Hill said he prefers the short accuracy of his new quarterback rather than the consistent ability of his past one to hit him deep down the field. Given that he is an electrifying player with the ball in his hands wherever that happens to be obviously has a lot to do with it.

Speaking about throwing deep, recently PFF ranked quarterbacks by various deep-passing metrics and established an aggregate ranking of them. Dak Prescott came in at number seven.

7. DAK PRESCOTT, DALLAS COWBOYS 2021 Passing Grade: 94.5 | 2021 Yards per Attempt: 13.2 | 2021 Passer Rating: 104.4 Prescott earned a seventh-ranked 94.5 passing grade on his 73 deep attempts. He completed 32 of these attempts for 962 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions during the regular season.

We have seen Prescott connect deep often with Michael Gallup which is likely a huge reason for the team bringing the wide receiver back this offseason. There is obviously plenty of merit in the underneath stuff (so to speak), but being able to be accurate deep down the field can be quite the luxury among passers.

When it came to the aggregate ranking of all of PFF’s deep-passing metrics Prescott out-ranked the likes of Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Josh Allen. The way that Dallas’ season ended left a bitter taste in a lot of people’s mouths, but the Cowboys quarterback still ranks among the better ones in the league.