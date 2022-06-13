Report: Cowboys ‘explicitly told’ Tony Pollard after last season he will have a larger role in 2022

It is difficult to find anyone who disagrees with the idea that Tony Pollard needs to be used more by the Dallas Cowboys. The fact that he is entering a contract year in 2022 has heightened that need given his likely departure next spring.

Pollard is down to be used more and is even open to whatever creative ways it will take (like working more out of the slot). He is one of the more dangerous players on the field with the ball in his hands and you would think that the Cowboys would be the biggest proponents for upping his usage.

Obviously, as many debates between Cowboys fans have noted, the team has Ezekiel Elliott as their top running back. This team wants to live with him as their feature back and seemingly is fine doing so at whatever cost.

While we have heard these words before, it is worth noting that the Cowboys apparently told Pollard at the end of last season that he would be utilized more in 2022. Apparently they even ‘explicitly’ told him this.

The coaching staff explicitly told him after the season that they planned to give him a larger role in the offense in 2022. This offseason, they have incorporated him in the schemes. On the first day of OTAs open to the media, the Cowboys began drills with Pollard and Elliott in the backfield together. It’s been a common theme in practice. Pollard has also lined up as a slot receiver. And it’s not just a gimmick — Pollard goes through receiver drills as well as running back drills in practice. For the Cowboys, it’s not about diminishing Elliott — though the numbers and production of the former two-time rushing champion have declined over the last three years. It’s about recognizing the value they have in Pollard and finding a way to maximize his skills.

Again, we have seen this before. Pollard has worked in the slot and we have all let our imaginations run wild only to see his actual usage on offense fade almost by the week.

But perhaps the contract year-ness surrounding Pollard has woke the team up a bit. There is no doubt that the Cowboys need to perform well in 2022 and if Pollard can help make that happen (he can) then maybe the stars are aligning in the right places, no pun intended.