Report: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to report to minicamp, contract talks have ‘picked up’ in recent days

Last week turned a bit interesting for the Dallas Cowboys when it was reported that tight end Dalton Schultz would skip the remaining portion of voluntary activities due to dissatisfaction with his contract situation. This situation was interesting because Schultz just signed a new contract with the team a few months ago. While the contract was technically the franchise tag that Dallas placed on him, Schultz did sign it (valued just under $11M for this season) which locked him in for 2022. It isn’t uncommon for players to not enjoy the process of the tag, but Schultz signed it and sort of forfeited whatever leverage he would have by sitting out any part of the offseason (especially considering Schultz had previously shown up to voluntary activities).

It was always going to be interesting to see whether or not Schultz showed up when things got mandatory and fines became a possibility. That time has come and we have our answer.

Dalton Schultz will report to minicamp, contract talks have ‘picked up’ in recent days

The Cowboys have a mandatory minicamp this week which means that Schultz is subject to fines if he is not in attendance. While he seemingly tried to send a message of sorts last week it appears as if it is over. NFL Network reported on Tuesday morning that Schultz will be attending the team’s minicamp.

#Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz will report to minicamp today, per source.



No deal imminent, but contract talks have picked up in recent days. Schultz already signed his tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 14, 2022

Tom Pelissero also noted that contract talks between Schultz and the Cowboys have picked up in recent days which is obviously the time period that this became a bigger story. It makes sense for Schultz’s camp to fight for a deal worth almost $11M per year given that the tag he is on is worth that, but it also makes sense for the Cowboys to consider all options before agreeing to a deal like that.

The Cleveland Browns complicated matters with the tight end market recently when they gave David Njoku (who was also franchise tagged, likely adding to Dalton’s point/feelings) four years worth $57M with $28M guaranteed.

For the time being Dalton Schultz is set to be back at work with the Cowboys. We will see what happens next.