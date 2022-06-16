Dallas selected as host city for 2026 World Cup, AT&T Stadium will feature action

Later this summer (sort of) the World Cup will take place in Qatar.

Whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are finally able to capture eternal glory for their countries remains to be seen, but four years from now each and every part of the world will be looking to do it again. The 2026 World Cup is taking place in North America and the matches throughout it will be spread all over the place geographically.

Obviously since World Cup matches are some of the most-viewed sporting events ever the North American group wants to showcase the most illustrious stadiums that the area has to offer. Naturally this includes AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but you have to first be selected as a host city to get involved.

Thursday brought with it the coveted cities and Dallas was selected. The World Cup will see at least one match (and likely more, potentially even the final) played at AT&T Stadium four years from now.

This is very exciting obviously and yet another event to take place at AT&T Stadium since the building first opened in 2009. It truly is amazing how the building remains among the top of the line in the world considering it is already over a decade old.

Congratulations to the City of Dallas!