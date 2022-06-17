Mike McCarthy fined $100k for too physical of a practice, Dallas Cowboys docked OTA in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in offseason mode as they will not reconvene until they get set to head to training camp a month and a half from now. This week was the team’s mandatory minicamp which went off fairly smoothly, but was a bit light in nature with Wednesday’s practice being scrapped for a team-building activity and Thursday being cancelled altogether.

Apparently that lighthearted sort of activity is not what the NFL saw and heard from Cowboys practice. It was reported on Thursday night that Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000 for the team having too physical of a practice and as a result the Cowboys were docked an OTA for 2023.

For the second straight year Mike McCarthy was fined by the NFL for having practices that were deemed too physical, according to owner Jerry Jones. After being fined $50,000 last year, McCarthy was docked $100,000 and the Cowboys have lost an organized team activity for 2023. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 16, 2022

As the report notes this is the second straight year that this has happened to the Cowboys which is why McCarthy was fined double the amount of last year. At the time of this writing the exact reason for the team being in hot water with the league is unknown.

For what it’s worth, there was a recent report of rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway getting into it with second-year offensive tackle Josh Ball. Perhaps that is what set off alarms for the NFL as a whole.