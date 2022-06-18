Cowboys news: The pressure on McCarthy will be heavy in 2022, as it should be

Is 2022 Mike McCarthy’s last chance?

The Cowboys has a competitive start to their season, with five of its first ten opponents being playoff teams from the 2021 season. Colin Cowherd believes Dallas will be sitting around .500 by its Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants. Yes, he talked about players and others, but he mentioned Mike McCarthy more than anyone. He said if Dallas played the Rams tomorrow, he said of all the boxes you check, Dallas would have no shot. “You’d be praying he doesn’t screw it up,” said Cowherd. I have been on the fence about McCarthy and what he can do for the Cowboys. We saw it every week throughout last season, Mike McCarthy not calling a timeout when needed, or when he did call one, it was at an unorthodox time. When the Cowboys were rolling, sports talk shows had segments dedicated to how McCarthy would cost them a game because of this. Yet, I sit here wondering if anyone out there could honestly be better than him right now. Only a handful of coaches do not get dished out regularly. As of Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Todd Archer let us all know that for the second straight year, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy got fired for violating rules regarding offseason practices, according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones endorses McCarthy... for now.

One of the bigger Dallas Cowboys stories this offseason has been about Sean Payton, his availability, and the possibility of him being the Dallas Cowboys head coach come 2023. As much as it would take to make that happen, it hasn’t stopped fans and media pundits from expressing the thought all offseason. While all that is being discussed, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has had to go to work and focus on making this team better while everyone, including the owner of his team, is discussing a possible replacement. Jerry Jones met with the media as he usually does and this time got around to answering questions directly regarding his feelings about Mike McCarthy’s job stability, Sean Payton and his chances of being the Cowboys head coach, and the overall look at the future of the head coach position of the Dallas Cowboys.

What is going on in these practices?

The Cowboys had one fewer OTA day to work with than originally allotted this offseason, losing one as penalty for a 2021 organized team activity that got a little too physical. Second verse, same as the first. Head coach Mike McCarthy was fined again and the team docked an OTA in 2023 after the league determined that a practice- for the second year in a row-violated non-contact rules, per multiple reports Thursday night. Last year, McCarthy incurred a $50,000 fine when video of a late May practice showed “the intensity and tempo of the club’s interior line play and pass coverage during 11-on-11 drills were at a level where players were clearly engaged in physical contests.” The coach said then, “We’re doing it the right way. There’s no question about that. Our players are trying to do it the right way… I think there were seven to nine plays that we looked at as a group, and frankly, the majority of them involved younger players, so to me it’s a learning experience. I think like anything in life, if you’re punished for trying to do too much the right way as opposed to not doing enough the right way, I think that’s a healthy experience to learn from.”

RGIII has some nice things to say, but he may not be right.

DALLAS – The Cowboys’ offense was fueled by Ezekiel Elliott and the running game once he was drafted, and it stayed that way for years. Recently, Dak Prescott and the passing game have taken center stage, but one former rival thinks that things need to revert to the past. Robert Griffin III was once a thorn in the Cowboys’ side during his days as the quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Now an ESPN analyst, Griffin mentioned earlier this week that the Cowboys’ offense, even in his seventh season, should run through Elliott as the lead dog, with Tony Pollard right behind him. Elliott’s tough running style between the tackles is perfectly complemented by Pollard and his explosiveness in taking the ball outside with his speed. During Pollard’s rookie season in 2019, he and Elliott ran for 100 yards in the same game twice, making them the first Cowboys duo to hit the century mark simultaneously since 1998. Prescott benefits from an effective running game. This will force the defense to be honest, and allow Prescott to push the ball downfield off play action with the plethora of weapons the Cowboys have to work with through the air. Having balance gives offensive coordinator Kellen Moore more ways to attack and keep defenses guessing.

Cowboys will need their young guys to produce sooner, rather than later.

FRISCO, Texas – At first blush, this looked bad, really bad during what turned out to be Tuesday’s lone mandatory minicamp practice for the Cowboys. The receivers unable to practice counted CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington and Noah Brown, the incumbent top four after trading away Amari Cooper and losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency. Then there was franchised tight end Dalton Schultz, here physically, but not participating in any of the 7-on-7 or team sessions. And really, there was no need to wear out 12th-year veteran offensive lineman Tyron Smith or even ninth-year guy Zack Martin. Then over there on the other side of the ball, not practicing were Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Jabril Cox, Damone Clark and limited was Carlos Watkins, who had missed most of the offseason workouts. Dang, not good. That’s a boatload of starters and talent unable to participate in this non-contact work in helmets, jerseys and shorts for a team needing to improve on last year’s 12-5 finish, but bowing out in the first round of the playoffs yet again. But after watching closely, this dawned on me: The Cowboys greatly benefiting from these unintended consequences caused by the number of players merely watching. The youth shall inherit.

