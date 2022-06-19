Poll: Which of the Cowboys' top three picks is most likely to have the best rookie campaign in 2022?

The Dallas Cowboys lost some key veterans this offseason as Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins will all be playing for new teams this upcoming year. The team did very little to add their own new guys as edge rusher Dante Fowler and wide receiver James Washington were their only significant outside free agents the Cowboys signed.

Most of what the team did this offseason consisted of re-signing their own players as Michael Gallup, Jayron Kearse, and Dalton Schultz are sticking around. And last but certainly not least, the Cowboys have a new crop of rookies to work with.

Today, we’ll break down the most likely candidates to emerge as the team’s top rookie this season, sticking with just the players selected in the first two days. In addition, we’ll ponder what it would look like for this Cowboys team if that player had a fabulous rookie season and even flirted with a possible Pro Bowl bid.

Tyler Smith

The selection of the Tulsa tackle raised a lot of eyebrows when he was taken with the team’s top draft resource. His tape shows a lot of raw ability with plenty to clean up, yet at the same time, he possesses natural traits that offer some really intriguing upside. The range of outcomes for Smith is relatively high, bottoming out as a grabby tackle prone to penalties all the way up to an eventual star lineman in the NFL.

What would flirting with the Pro Bowl look like...

Moving inside to guard is just what the doctor ordered as he brings the interior power sorely missing from the interior offensive line last season with Connor Williams at left guard. Smith picks things up well enough to be inserted into the starting lineup at the season's onset and thrives immediately. The added strength in the middle helps bolster the Cowboys' rushing attack and gives Dak Prescott the time he needs to keep the Cowboys' top-rated offense firing on all cylinders.

Sam Williams

Similar to the team’s first-round pick, Williams was thought by some to be a reach, and at the same time, he also has that same upside appeal. Coming off a monster final season at Ole Miss, many are wondering if his one huge year was an anomaly or if he is just coming into his own where more of that type of stellar play is on the way. The athleticism is certainly there with Williams as he could end up being the biggest wild card from this rookie class.

What would flirting with the Pro Bowl look like...

The departure of Gregory leaves room for reps for an assortment of players, and Williams takes full advantage. Overall, he has a lot to learn, but the team utilizes him strictly as a pass rush specialist allowing him to think less and use his raw ability. Dan Quinn doesn’t use him to set the edge, but rather works him in as a rotational piece who can just cut loose and pin his ears back. This leads to fantastic efficiency numbers and fans pleading for more as his sack numbers gradually climb throughout the season, leaving Cowboys analysts pontificating if the team once again sniffed out one of the top defensive players from his draft class.

Jalen Tolbert

One of the team’s “better” draft selections from a value perspective, the Cowboys capitalized on a deep WR class as Tolbert was the 15th receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The South Alabama wideout brings a rich skill set to the group as his catch radius and deep speed should help make him an asset to any offense. Similar to Williams, Tolbert is coming off a fantastic final year in college, finishing with 1,474 receiving yards.

What would flirting with the Pro Bowl look like...

In the NFL, opportunity is gold and that’s exactly what Tolbert walks into his rookie season. The departure of Amari Cooper moves all receivers up the depth chart a notch. Combine that with the recovery time of Michael Gallup and suddenly Tolbert is staring at a starting gig right out of the gate. And considering he’s joining an offense that was ranked first in the league last year in points and yard, Tolbert is in a unique position to make a sizeable splash his rookie season.