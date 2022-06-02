Cowboys news: Predicting the stats of Cowboys players in 2022

Interesting season projections for some of Dallas’ top offensive weapons.

Will Dak Prescott have another stellar regular season? Will Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard truly split reps? Will CeeDee Lamb finally break out? There are so many questions heading into the 2022 season, especially since this one will again ride on playoff success. Dak Prescott Prescott will enter his seventh season as Dallas’ quarterback in 2022, and he’s coming off one of his best seasons. He set a career-high in completion percentage with 68.8 and broke the Cowboys’ single-season record for touchdown passes with 37. Big expectations will be heaped on Prescott again, but he’s proved he can live up to them. Like last season, he’ll be one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. His production will reflect that. Prediction: 4,200 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 11 interceptions CeeDee Lamb Lamb will likely take on a new role as Dallas’ No. 1 receiver in 2022. He’s coming off a Pro Bowl 2021 season, and his ceiling remains high. Whether you believe he’s ready for this new role or not, there’s no denying his talent. Lamb put up fantastic numbers last season, and those will only go up with his increased targets. Look for Lamb to have a breakout 2022 campaign. Prediction: 94 catches, 1,400 receiving yards, nine touchdowns

Sad news about the Cowboys family.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment by Frisco police on Wednesday, per multiple sources. The cause of his death is unknown. A Frisco police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”Barber was 38. His birthday is June 10. Barber played seven years in the NFL, including six for the Cowboys, between 2005 and 2011. He was a Pro Bowler in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season that he didn’t start a game for Dallas, splitting time with Julius Jones. Barber finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns. He played the 2011 season with the Chicago Bears. Barber retired from the NFL before the start of the 2012 season.

Dallas’ secondary now has a trio of new single digit jersey numbers.

With the Dallas Cowboys in the midst of their 2022 offseason organized activities, fans can start getting accustomed to the names attached to the uniform. Certainly some things will change over the next several weeks, but by and large this is the group they are going to enter training camp with. That means the 53-man roster is almost assured to come from within this group. Executive VP Stephen Jones said that Dallas isn’t done in the talent acquisition process, but the club has been eligible to sign free agents for multiple weeks now without it impacting the compensatory formula, but they haven’t. So as the pictures get released, like this look at the best snaps from Week 1 of OTAs, through organized team activities and the minicamp, here’s a roll call of jersey number and name to be stored in the memory banks. The list includes a couple double-ups, which is just fine during the offseason. Rookie UDFAs will often sport numbers that are assigned to players on a different unit (offense, defense or special teams) and then are reassigned numbers if the player makes the 53-man roster. No. 1. CB Kelvin Joseph (Jersey Change) No. 2 Jourdan Lewis (Number Change) No. 3 CB Anthony Brown (Number Change) No. 7 CB Trevon Diggs

The weight of the Cowboys Super Bowl hopes on the back of Dak.

“I’m worried about the Cowboys,” Emmanuel Acho said on Tuesday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself.” “They’re not going to be as competitive this year as they were last year. Unfortunately, it’s going to be worse. They took a step back, and everybody else took a step forward. “They lost Amari Cooper, La’el Collins and Cedrick Wilson,” Acho added. “Those are big. Meanwhile, the Eagles added A.J. Brown, Hassan Reddick, Nakobe Dean. The Giants took Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal in the first round. Then Washington added Jahan Dotson. The real question you have to ask is, how many leaps and bounds did everybody else in the division take?” Even though the man at the helm of the Cowboys offense isn’t concerned with outside criticisms, according to Colin Cowherd, Prescott is sailing in treacherous waters, and is in danger of becoming the lone raft keeping his team afloat. “The concerning part [about Dallas] is that the offensive line, the run game, the weapons and the pass rush are all not as special as two years ago,” Cowherd opined Tuesday on “The Herd.” “What you’re going to see over the next couple of years is Dak moving into the ‘Derek Carr territory,’ which means he’ll get all of the heat because of the position he plays, but he’s going to be the life-preserver of a franchise that doesn’t do many things well. And that’s Derek Carr.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.