Dallas Cowboys OTAs Update: Tyler Smith with first-team work at left tackle, Malik Hooker interception

Some notable work for the first-rounder.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Rookie Minicamp Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This week has featured some offseason work for the Dallas Cowboys at The Star which means we have a few more bits of football to discuss and dissect.

Thursday’s practice session was open to members of the local media and there are a few notable takeaways.

Tyler Smith saw work as the starting left tackle

You will recall that Tyron Smith did not practice during the last open practice and so that left a void at left tackle. Tyron did indeed practice on Thursday and saw a bulk of work according to reports, but the team’s first-round pick also got a shot with the starters.

The Cowboys have been vocal about their desire for Tyler Smith to become the team’s left tackle of the future. You have to start somewhere.

Michael Gallup and James Washington worked off to the side

We obviously know that the Cowboys are going to take things slow with Michael Gallup given that he is coming off of a torn ACL.

James Washington was also off to the side during the last open practice.

Malik Hooker had an interception off of a Simi Fehoko drop

The Cowboys are counting on Simi Fehoko to some degree and he had a bad moment on Thursday that led to a Malik Hooker interception.

This is just one play. No need to panic.

Kelvin Joseph got landed on

Any kind of contact is always a concern given the way that the sport of football is played. Kelvin Joseph was landed on by Dennis Houston.

Hopefully all is well.

Micah Parsons spoke about DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyler Smith

The team’s best defensive player spoke about the friendly competition he has with DeMarcus Lawrence as well as how impressed they all are by Tyler Smith.

It seems Micah was rather impressed by Tyler.

