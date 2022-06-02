Dallas Cowboys OTAs Update: Tyler Smith with first-team work at left tackle, Malik Hooker interception

This week has featured some offseason work for the Dallas Cowboys at The Star which means we have a few more bits of football to discuss and dissect.

Thursday’s practice session was open to members of the local media and there are a few notable takeaways.

Tyler Smith saw work as the starting left tackle

You will recall that Tyron Smith did not practice during the last open practice and so that left a void at left tackle. Tyron did indeed practice on Thursday and saw a bulk of work according to reports, but the team’s first-round pick also got a shot with the starters.

Cowboys first round pick Tyler Smith getting some first-team work at left tackle today pic.twitter.com/k7pYic7zhF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 2, 2022

The Cowboys have been vocal about their desire for Tyler Smith to become the team’s left tackle of the future. You have to start somewhere.

Michael Gallup and James Washington worked off to the side

We obviously know that the Cowboys are going to take things slow with Michael Gallup given that he is coming off of a torn ACL.

Cowboys WRs James Washington and Michael Gallup working off to the side today pic.twitter.com/T207VHonvP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 2, 2022

James Washington was also off to the side during the last open practice.

Malik Hooker had an interception off of a Simi Fehoko drop

The Cowboys are counting on Simi Fehoko to some degree and he had a bad moment on Thursday that led to a Malik Hooker interception.

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker had the play of the day in team drills, picking off a Dak Prescott pass across the middle that Simi Fehoko dropped — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 2, 2022

This is just one play. No need to panic.

Kelvin Joseph got landed on

Any kind of contact is always a concern given the way that the sport of football is played. Kelvin Joseph was landed on by Dennis Houston.

You always got to be careful during these practices as rookie WR Dennis Houston landed on CB Kevin Joseph leg during team drills. Joseph seemed fine. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) June 2, 2022

Hopefully all is well.

Micah Parsons spoke about DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyler Smith

The team’s best defensive player spoke about the friendly competition he has with DeMarcus Lawrence as well as how impressed they all are by Tyler Smith.

More from Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: “It makes me want to compete. It’s healthy for the locker room. I want D Law to step up and be who he is. I’m not taking that away from him.



“He can be a 10-sack guy. Great. But if 10’s the number, I’m going for 20…race to the quarterback.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) June 2, 2022

Jourdan Lewis & Malik Hooker combined for a nice tip drill INT of Dak Prescott today.



But the best thing I saw today was Tyler Smith. Who got to take a 1v1 rush from Micah Parsons @ LT & stopped him cold.



Parsons said the vets are taking note of Smith’s strength, specifically. pic.twitter.com/VjPUhMMDAI — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 2, 2022

It seems Micah was rather impressed by Tyler.