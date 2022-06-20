Cowboys news: Jerry Jones is impressed with Dallas’ UDFA and expects them to contribute early

Jerry has faith in Dallas’ ability to find hidden gems after the draft.

Covering a variety of topics during a recent media session, Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones praised their crop of 2022 undrafted free agents. Jones noted that these rookies are unusually ready to contribute to Dallas in the upcoming season. While he didn’t name names, Jones cited the group as a whole as being exceptionally impressive based on early observations from minicamps and pre-draft scouting. He also said the performance of these UDFAs could have a significant impact on the Cowboys’ fortunes in 2022. “We’ve got really young players, not only the draft picks but also more college free agents that have a chance to help us this year than I’ve seen in a long time. They’re important for us. Their lack of success would cripple our hopes this year. Their success would enhance our hopes more than any group than I think we’ve seen. I think they’ve got that kind of appeal.” One should always be on guard for hyperbole with Jerry, and there probably is some in this statement. After all, none of this year’s UDFAs are projected to start on offense or defense. However, one rookie free agent who could decide games is Kicker Jonathan Garibay out of Texas Tech. Currently Garibay is the only kicker signed to the roster, which could change before training camp but keeps him in a pivotal position until it does.

Football is back (sort of).

1. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and DeMarcus Lawrence look fully healthy Last season was a tough one for these three players. Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury early on in camp followed by a mid-season calf issue that seemed to hamper his ability to make throws on the run and even plant his back foot and let it rip. Elliott dealt with a nagging knee injury that turned out to be a PCL ligament tear that he played with most of the season. Then, Lawrence broke his foot and missed most of the season because of it. Now, there are several reports that all of them have slimmed down and each is saying they are feeling the best they have in a long time. It finally feels safe to say that these three are ready for bounce-back seasons. Prescott and the team are ready to start using his legs more on designed runs and rollouts. Elliott looks quick and that loss of weight will pay dividends in his ability to hit holes faster and be more elusive. Lawrence says he has been working hard this offseason and seems motivated by his sack competition with Cowboys’ sack leader Micah Parsons. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott is “completely healthy right now, and he’s had a tremendous offseason. I mean, the weight that he’s been pushing in the weight room, just the numbers he has been cranking out have been very, very impressive. …He’s in top shape.” pic.twitter.com/qTxbmU5kn7 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 16, 2022

Cowboys Nation reacts to the news that there is no plan to induct Jimmy Johnson into the Ring of Honor yet.

Last year, Jones revealed that Johnson would be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. Now, though, Jones appears to be backtracking. “Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it,” he said. Cowboys fans aren’t happy. Johnson didn’t coach the Cowboys for very long, but he led them to two Super Bowls and restored the franchise’s prominence. Cowboys fans have had enough. Get it done, Jerry. It’s been far too long.

Who is your vote?

Losing Amari Cooper will be more difficult for the Dallas Cowboys to replace due to the overall makeup of the offense. Yes, the team still has Dak Prescott at quarterback, however, the offensive line is still a question mark heading into 2022. With a long injury history to Tyron Smith, a rookie left guard, questions at center, a first full season for Terence Steele at right tackle, and of course the one dependable player Zack Martin. With the way the offensive line performed at the end of last season and now a reshuffle at some positions and unknowns at others, a revamped wide receiver corps could take a step back. Speaking to the wide receiver corps, moving CeeDee Lamb outside with Michael Gallup missing games early, will most likely have defenses bracketing Lamb forcing rookie Jalen Tolbert and a group of Simi Fehoko, James Washington, and Noah Brown to pick up the slack. While the team does look to use Tony Pollard more in the slot, the height and length at the position will be lacking, as will experience. Cooper was the best route runner on the roster, and being on the outside allowed Lamb to be moved around for mismatches. Without Cooper, the team has one really viable target early in the season in Lamb at wide receiver and Dalton Schultz as the lone known starter at tight end.

McCarthy brings a little humor to the media.

“At the end of the day,” McCarthy said after a lengthy X’s-and-O’s explanation. “We want to be better at the teaching and the training at it.” So, came another media query, “Are you saying, ‘We didn’t handle it wrong and we’ll continue to do it the same way’?” A patient McCarthy grinned. “No,” the coach replied. “Now please don’t make that a headline because I’m not ‘running Dak 20 times,’ either, OK? “I don’t know where the hell that came from.” McCarthy is of course referring to this week’s revelation that a fully healthy and leaner quarterback Dak Prescott will this year be used more as a runner than he was in 2021 while dealing with the ankle surgery rehab and then an injured calf. And maybe it was Dak’s own joke about “running 20 times a game” that somehow got skewed by some random media outlet, with its headline catching the coach’s eye. And the coach’s playful ire.

The season inches closer; now only 84 days away.

The new season can’t get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games. But it’s never too early to count down to the start of the season. As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener. Today, we will continue with 84 days to the start of the season. Countdown | Play 84: Woody Dantzler Kickoff TD The Play: Woody Dantzler turned an improbable play into an unforgettable moment. On a short kick to the 16-yard line, Dantzler was immediately met with multiple San Francisco defenders but miraculously emerged and bolted to the sideline. A stiff arm, balance, and a burst of speed were enough to get him into open space and into the endzone. Cementing one of the most impressive plays in franchise history. A total of eight 49ers made contact with Dantzler on the play, but zero were able to bring him down.

