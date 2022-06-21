PFF ranks Dan Quinn as second best defensive play-caller in NFL

There was a real possibility heading into this offseason the Cowboys were going to lose both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs. Fast forward to late June and obviously that is not the case as both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn are back for another year.

Earlier this week, Kellen Moore was praised by PFF for being the second best offensive play-caller in the NFL, by their estimation. Not much longer after that it looks like they feel the same about the other player-caller for the Dallas Cowboys as well:

2. DAN QUINN, DALLAS COWBOYS Quinn, who failed as the Falcons coach at the end, spurred a great turnaround with the Dallas Cowboys, who won their division for the first time since 2018 in 2021. Everyone will look at the breakout season of second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign for linebacker Micah Parsons, but Quinn was also able to get great seasons from previously unknown players such as Jayron Kearse, who contributed greatly to the team’s success in 2021:

Jayron Kearse broke out this year in a big way:



33 stops, 11 pressures, 10 PBU, 2 INT and a sack. Missed four tackles in 1073 snaps. pic.twitter.com/RdAuPsxfFq — Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) February 20, 2022

Many within the Cowboys organization, including Jerry Jones, feel similarly about Quinn and his impact on this defense. The coaching style he brought, the relationships he has built, and the culture that has formed on the defense was shown on the field last season and has been praised by many of the Cowboys players since Quinn's arrival.

As year two begins, Quinn will have his hands full to pull the most out of his unit once again. The Cowboys look to build on a stellar season from Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons while also dealing with the loss of Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos.

However this season plays out, one thing is clear, the Cowboys are better for having Dan Quinn back in the fold for year two and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys aren’t the only ones who believe that.