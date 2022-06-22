We are quite a ways from the Dallas Cowboys setting their 53-man roster. Between now and then there will be many training camp practices, preseason games to digest, and plenty of debate over spots down near the end of the group.

All told there aren’t literally 53 roster spots up for grabs on NFL teams as a majority are effectively set in stone, but there are always surprises that catch us off guard (Dan Bailey in 2018 was the last real one around here). There are, of course, “on the bubble” players who enter camp with a little bit more pressure than others and one of them seems like it is second-year wide receiver Simi Fehoko.

ESPN’s Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction left Simi Fehoko out of the wide receiver group

A year ago at this time the Cowboys seemed like they had the best wide receiver trio in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and second-year CeeDee Lamb. The abundance of riches was so obvious that it felt as if Dallas could take their time with the development of then-rookie Simi Fehoko.

Despite some serious change at the group with Amari Cooper being traded away it feels as if Fehoko’s chances of making the team are much longer this year than they were last. There is no question that hiss athletic profile is one that the Cowboys like, but if you don’t produce quickly in the NFL things like that can feel a ways in the rearview mirror.

Recently, ESPN put together a 53-man roster prediction (keep in mind camp is still a month-ish away) and it notably did not include Fehoko among its group of six wide receivers.

WIDE RECEIVER (6): Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher Gallup might not be ready for Week 1, but he should be ready sometime in September, so he gets a spot on the 53 instead of opening the year on the physically unable to perform list. All eyes will be on Lamb as he ascends to the No. 1 role with Amari Cooper’s departure. Washington, Tolbert and Brown will be counted on early to make plays for Prescott. Vasher had some eye-popping moments in the spring, but the final spot could come down to special teams, which could give undrafted Dennis Houston a chance.

The last spot in this prediction goes to T.J. Vasher which would hardly be shocking. We all know how much the Cowboys love their UDFAs historically and they stashed Vasher last year for a reason.

It is interesting to see ESPN note the chance that UDFA Dennis Houston has. In fact, Simi Fehoko isn’t even mentioned in the blurb which isn’t necessarily indicative of anything, but it is definitely worth talking about out loud.

Fehoko might not make the 53-man roster initially but could still be on the roster come Week 1 given the fact that Michael Gallup could be given an injury designation after initially being on the roster himself. The Cowboys may feel like Fehoko is the one that they can most gamble with at initial roster cuts, but again a lot is yet to happen as far as positional decisions are concerned.