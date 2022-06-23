Cowboys news: CeeDee Lamb talks being the Cowboys new WR1

The Cowboys new number one WR is ready for the job. He talks about learning Amari Cooper had been traded.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy,’” Lamb said on Mike Silver’s podcast, Open Mike. “And then my phone started blowing up literally minutes after. It’s been a crazy story ever since.” In his second season, Lamb became the Cowboys’ leading receiver. That’s a big reason the team traded Cooper and his $20 million base salary in return for a fifth-round selection. Lamb had more catches (79) and more yards (1,102) than Cooper last season and scored six touchdowns. Lamb is ready to take on the new job title in 2022. “It kind of, in a sense, raised the standard,” Lamb said. “Obviously, I hold myself to a high standard already, but at this moment there’s nothing else you can really do but take it on. That’s the energy I have.” Lamb has thanked Cooper for taking him under his wing after the Cowboys drafted Lamb in the first round in 2020. “Just wanted to thank him for everything he had done for me in the first two years,” Lamb said. “Those are real important to me and my direction and trying to find a place in this league where there’s a lot of great receivers. A lot of guys can do a lot of things well in this position. Just giving him his roses for taking me under his wing.”

More speculation about trading for a receiver.

The reputation reverberates on. But Cowboys Nation is living in a time warp. How else to explain the parade of big-money acquisition ideas that pass across the desk of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, if only briefly, before landing on the desks of national media members ... And sticking there? The latest example of this phenomenon does not come from the “basement bloggers’’ or the aggregators but rather from the responsible mouth and brain of NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that Dallas should trade for disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf. “Dallas should be on the phone to Seattle right now,” Eisen said. “How huge would DK Metcalf be with a star on the side of his helmet? … I do appreciate his star ability to make himself a figurative star wherever he goes, but the star on the side of that helmet. Thanksgiving days, Monday nights, Sunday nights. “DK Metcalf on the Dallas Cowboys is exactly the play that Jerry Jones would make, is exactly the play Jerry Jones is built to make ...’’

A monster season for Dak Prescott could be incoming.

Over the 2021 offseason, things were looking up for America’s quarterback after his broken ankle in 2020. However, in July, he was diagnosed with a strain in his throwing shoulder, which carried on into the Cowboys’ season. Despite the strain, he played well, producing 1,813 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on a 73.1% completion percentage over six games. Then, the injury bug hit again. During Week 6 against the New England Patriots, Prescott went down with a right calf strain. The former fourth-round pick would miss just one game before making an ugly return against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 where he completed just 48.7% of his passes. It was clear Prescott was not fully healthy, and that was the case for the rest of the season. Although injuries were prevalent during his 2021 season, the Cowboys QB still put up big numbers, finishing among the league leaders in passer rating (3rd), completion percentage (4th), passing touchdowns (T-4th), and passing yards (7th). With the whole offseason to recover, Prescott is ensuring everyone that he feels 100% and that he is “much further along than (he) was last year at this time”. Dak Prescott’s End of 2022 Stat Line Prediction (17 games): 450/630, 71.4%, 5,198 Passing Yds (PY), 43 Passing TDs (PTD), 12 INT, 304 Rushing Yds (RY), 5 Rushing TDs (RTD)

One of the Cowboys all-time greats is given a well deserved honor.

Over 13 seasons wearing the star, Nate Newton was an anchoring member of one the most dominant offensive lines in NFL history, “The Great Wall of Dallas.” And he ended up the most decorated one of the bunch. He played on three Super Bowl-winning teams during the franchise’s greatest run. He earned a trip to six Pro Bowls. He was named a first-team All-Pro twice. Nate Newton did it all as a Cowboy. But he was granted football immortality for what he did as a Rattler. The 60-year-old Newton, who last played pro ball in 1999, was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame this past weekend in Atlanta. Several Cowboys teammates- including Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders, Daryl Johnston, Tony Tolbert, and Mark Stepnoski- were on hand to celebrate with him. Even on squads that were loaded with larger-than-life personalities, Newton was always among the biggest, in every sense of the word. Playing at anywhere from 325 to nearly 370 pounds, Newton was nicknamed “The Kitchen” because he was even larger than William “The Refrigerator” Perry of the Chicago Bears.

The 2022 NFL draft is already having a positive impact on the roster.

Most training camp battles are about new players trying to make the roster. Much of the focus is on UDFAs and late-round picks. Established veterans are secure. For most teams, so are the high-dollar free agents they acquired during the offseason. Things are a bit different with the Dallas Cowboys. They have only signed three outside free agents, and all were on low-cost contracts that make releasing them palatable. We have seen players like that never make it out of training camp with Dallas before, the most recent being Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. This looks like another year that could happen to at least one. It might even happen to all three. Here are the reasons. Dante Fowler With the unsuccessful attempt to re-sign Randy Gregory, Fowler made a lot of sense as an insurance signing that paid off - pending the draft. But the team then got Sam Williams in the second round. While evidence from OTAs and the one-day minicamp is scant, he has flashed signs of being a very good pick to fill in the RDE spot. James Washington He seems the most likely to make it out of camp in light of Michael Gallup’s injury status. Depending on how you view rookie Jalen Tolbert, Washington should be penciled in as WR2 or WR3 to start things in Oxnard. What remains to be seen is how much of his decline the past couple of years with the Pittsburgh Steelers was due to the deterioration of Ben Roethlisberger. Washington only had one good season, 2019. Last year he only caught 24 passes for 285 yards.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.