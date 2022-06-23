Dallas Cowboys rookies and veterans will report to training camp on July 26th

There is still about a week left in the month of June and we are all anxiously waiting for the calendar to turn. July is significant when it comes to the National Football League because it brings with it the beginning of training camp which is the first official sign that football is coming.

Thursday brought with it a notable piece of information regarding camp as report dates for the Dallas Cowboys were officially released.

Both rookies and veterans are set to report to Oxnard on July 26th which means the final week of the month will be filled with plenty of action. There aren’t exactly a ton of things left for the team to do between now and then unless they want to sign Dalton Schultz to a long-term extension, but that feels a little unlikely.

Get ready. It’s almost time for training camp football to begin. We are more than ready.