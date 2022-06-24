Cowboys news: Extra officials at practice to help the Cowboys with penalties

The team is making it an emphasis to be better in this area to be better in 2022.

The offseason is a time to work on correcting behavior in an attempt to avoid repeating past mistakes. As the most penalized team in the NFL last season, the Cowboys promised to make reducing their penalties a major point of emphasis as they head into 2022. So during the team’s OTAs and minicamp, there was one extra unit of personnel on the practice field. In addition to Kellen Moore’s offense, Dan Quinn’s defense, and John Fassel’s special teams group, there was also a larger-than-usual contingent of officials, wearing stripes and throwing flags. “It was offered,” explained head coach Mike McCarthy of the officials’ presence last week. “I think they were here about three weeks ago. We had our annual officiating meeting with the coaches, so that’s something that came up in the meetings. We’ve requested it.” McCarthy and the Cowboys had a rather prickly relationship with officiating crews last season. Coaches and players alike were unusually verbal in questioning penalties in deciding key games against Las Vegas, Arizona, and San Francisco. While a big part of fixing penalties is coaching players to follow proper techniques, players and coaches alike also need to fully understand what will and won’t get called in a live game situation.

We now know officially when the Cowboys training camp will kickoff

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and nothing signifies the return of football like training camp. The NFL announced on Thursday training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams.

Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, Calif. July 26 July 26

As the team is currently constructed, where do you see the Cowboys finishing record wise?

Every year NFL writer Adam Rank gives his predictions for every single team’s record for the upcoming season. That’s a lot of work. Luckily for us Dallas Cowboys fans, he started off with America’s Team, so you don’t have to watch the other hour of the segment unless you want to! Despite the fact that many believe that Dallas has one of the easiest schedules in the entire league, there have been concerns that the Cowboys don’t have what it takes to repeat as NFC East champions. Most of this is because of major offseason moves made by other teams in the division. Rank, however, does believe the Cowboys will take NFC East again. The problem? He thinks that they will do it via a 9-8 record. Last year, America’s Team finished with a 12-5 record, but they arguably didn’t face a top-tier team after their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. This season, while the team does have the luxury of facing NFC East teams twice, they do also have to play worthy opponents in the Bengals, Bucs, Rams, Packers, and more. You’d think that those games would likely be a good chunk of those eight losses on Rank’s prediction list. But, they aren’t. While it’s not unreasonable for him to assume the Cowboys will go 9-8, the games he thinks the team will lose feel like a stretch. Here’s his exact prediction:

Do you see the Cowboys using Trevon Diggs similarly to Deion Sanders in the past?

I know we don’t want to overextend or risk injury to Trevon Diggs, but any chance we spot him a few plays at wide receiver? A bit like Deion Sanders back in the day? — JEFF BOYLAN / PAINTED POST, NY Nick:I don’t really want to give away a project that we’re working on right now, but in talking to some of Trevon’s former coaches and close friends, they seem to think wide receiver is his best position. Not something he can play here and there, but that he’s better at receiver than corner. He only moved positions at Alabama based off of need. Now, to your question, I don’t exactly see that happening because it’s so demanding on the body. But I’m not opposed to it. The thing about Deion that made it different is that Deion had track-star speed. So if he went deep, it was really testing the other corners and safeties. He wasn’t as polished as a receiver with the routes, but could get by because of the speed. With Diggs, I don’t think he’d be able to get by with pure speed without working on the craft every day. I’d be OK with it here and there, but not all the time. Rob: I don’t really see that happening unless the Cowboys got in a major pinch at wide receiver. I’m sure Diggs would love it. (Dak Prescott has said Diggs has asked for some receiver reps in practice before.) But as great as he was last year – it was the best season by a Cowboys cornerback since Deion — we tend to forget that Diggs is still learning how to play corner at the highest level. He didn’t start playing there full time until five years ago. That’s exciting for his long-term potential, but that’s also why it probably makes sense to let him focus on that.

