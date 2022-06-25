Cowboys news: How will the Cowboys tight end position look in 2023?

Update on the Dalton Schultz front.

With three weeks to go before his franchise tag becomes official for the duration of the upcoming season, Dalton Schultz does not seem to be any closer to getting a long-term contract extension from the Cowboys. And the stalemate could last a very long time. The tight end from Stanford, entering his fifth pro season, skipped the final week of the team’s voluntary OTA sessions over frustrations with the process. He returned for mandatory minicamp, as skipping would have incurred a fine, but now, with the team on break until late July and the start of training camp in Oxnard, it’s going to take one or both sides picking up the phone and hammering out a deal. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, however, the conversation has hit a lull. “The two sides currently stand far apart in negotiations,” he writes. He goes on to suggest that “talks would need to take on new life to culminate in a contract, and market conditions could compel the Cowboys to wait.”

Jake Ferguson will be needed sooner rather than later.

What’s Next: There’s certainly a path to playing time for Ferguson. Last year, the Cowboys hoped to resume their two-tight end package featuring Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin, who was returning from ACL surgery. They still ran 12 personnel on close to 25% of their snaps, according to Sharp Football, but the dynamic changed again when Jarwin suffered a hip injury on Halloween against the Vikings that eventually required surgery after the season. The Cowboys released Jarwin in March, making tight end depth a top priority in the draft. Veteran Jeremy Sprinkle is back, as is third-year veteran Sean McKeon, but Ferguson has a chance to earn snaps on offense and special teams right away.

Anthony Brown ranks higher than you think he will.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus released its list of the top 10 press cornerbacks, and Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown both made an appearance. Brown started all 16 of his appearances for the Cowboys last season and played 91% of the snaps on defense, the highest percentage of any player on Dallas’ defense. Brown has become a player that most forget and still plays a solid role on this team. I was surprised to see two Cowboys corners fall into the top ten though. Dating back to Thanksgiving Day, we all wanted him off the team. He did not have a good day against Las Vegas. These things happen, and players have some tough days, but that was not ideal for his liking. I say pump the brakes on some of that talk. His physical coverage is why he found himself being flagged four times that game for pass interference, those things happen. Recently, according to Bleacher Report, Brown would be a “surprise” veteran cut. Even so, I still don’t think Brown should go anywhere. I can’t see how Dallas would be able to afford to cut a guy who knows the defense and started 91% of snaps last season and will start close to that same percentage again next season. It is hard to just replace someone who spends that much time on the field.

Camp should be very competitive this year.

DE Sam Williams It may feel like a lifetime ago when Cowboys fans were celebrating the news that Dan Quinn would return as defensive coordinator, but that move still holds up as one of the biggest reasons this team may find success again in 2022. Quinn has yet another draft class to add to a defense with young stars like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, with Sam Williams being his first choice in the second round this April. Williams could help ease the loss of Randy Gregory to the Broncos, but the Cowboys also have Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. carved out for this role. DeMarcus Lawrence rarely comes off the field at left end, another position Williams could be used at. All of this depth ahead of Williams makes his path to playing time a battle. Practice time for unproven players that need it the most is what gets noticed, and Williams being a personal favorite prospect of Quinn already means he’ll have plenty of teachable moments. What Williams does with them to carve out a role where he sees the field as a rookie could determine just how much the Cowboys increase their pass rush, with secondary play being harder to translate from year to year than a strong pass rush.

Jayron Kearse is thought of differently now.

In fact, judging from the $1.127 million veteran exception deal he signed with Dallas, I remember labeling him but a “special teams player,” what he always basically had been. Not just me. In fact, the first line in his Cowboys media guide bio read: _Jayron Kearse signed with the Cowboys during 2021 free agency, providing the team with a quality special teams player who has come along as a solid strong safety._ Not exactly a glowing endorsement. But still chasing that elusive opportunity, and by now wondering if he ever would get the chance to prove again the athlete he was out of high school and during those three years at Clemson. “Those things cross your mind when you feel like you’re a good player, so it definitely crossed my mind. But every situation I went in, I went in knowing if I could play ball then it’s going to happen,” says the 28-year-old Kearse. “So I just came in, being myself, and continued to do the things I knew I could do. The opportunity presented itself being with Coach Q.”

