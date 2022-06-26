Cowboys news: Mike McCarthy urges patience about the quandary at kicker

The kicking job could be Jonathan Garibay’s to lose.

“Patience,” a smiling McCarthy said when asked what it is like to have such a quandary at kicker. How’s his patience these days? “Better today than I was in 2007, I’ll say that,” McCarthy said. “It was a good experience.” In 2007, Crosby made 31 of 39 field goal attempts as the Packers made it to the NFC Championship Game. He hit a 42-yarder in his first game to beat the Philadelphia Eagles and none of his misses came in a game Green Bay lost. In the one session he kicked during an offseason practice that was open to the media, Garibay displayed a strong leg. He made multiple kicks from 50 yards, but also had a miss from 55 and a 53-yarder ticked off the right upright. McCarthy believes the experience of snapper Jake McQuaide and holder Bryan Anger will help. “You can definitely get a feel for his ability,” McCarthy said. “... He’s off to a good start. He’s just young.”

Friends and family say the final farewells at Marion Barber’s funeral.

An assortment of Dallas Cowboys and NFL figures joined family and friendly on Friday in Minnesota for the funeral and celebration of life of Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber, with Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens helping the event with heartfelt stories about his Dallas teammate. When Marion passed away earlier this month, Owens went on Instagram to describe how heartbroken he was. “Man I am so heart broken. Damn MB. Been holding it in since I got the news earlier today. Man, #24!! This hurts. 81X24. Rest In Peace,” Owens wrote. A number of famous names have used social media to express their grief, including former Cowboys QB Tony Romo. Much of that same sentiment was present here, along with stories of the talents of traits of Barber’s beyond the football field, where in their three seasons together in Dallas, Barber and Owens teamed up as dangerous weapons.

Video: Former #Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens’ speech had a story about teammate Marion Barber III playing the piano and a self-deprecating joke when paying his respects during former #Gophers running back’s celebration of life at Huntington Bank Stadium on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/JuivWat2ue — Andy Greder (@andygreder) June 22, 2022

If healthy, Will Fuller could potentially upgrade Dallas’ passing game in 2022.

The Cowboys have a lot of promise in their wide receiver room. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are still young with much potential, Jalen Tolbert is an exciting rookie and James Washington adds depth to the rotation. But the one thing Dallas lacks in its receiver room is a quality veteran presence. Noah Brown is the longest-tenured Cowboys receiver, having been on the team since 2017. However, he’s been a career backup and hasn’t made much of an impact during his time in Dallas. There are still a few intriguing options in the free agent market, and the Cowboys have a lot of cap space. One of these options is Will Fuller, who, if signed, will enter his seventh NFL season in 2022.

Micah Parsons has set some lofty goals for himself in 2022.

In terms of your real playing career, how do you handle the high expectations after your star rookie season? Parsons: I just take the blessings that God gave me. I don’t feel like I need to reach anyone’s expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I’m gonna just go out there and play my game. I don’t wanna go out there and chase no one’s story, I just gotta do my thing, and that’s what got me here and that’s what I’m gonna keep doing. But do you have any numbers in mind for 2022, after hitting 13 sacks as a rookie? Parsons: Yeah, 15’s like the minimum. 15’s what I wanna hit. But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record.

There’s still plenty of talent available in free agency to help the Cowboys in 2022.

1. Anthony Barr, LB, Minnesota Vikings The Cowboys linebacker corps has potential but is lacking some serious depth. Aside from standout Micah Parsons, you are looking at a constantly injured Leighton Vander Esch and a young defender in Jabril Cox who is coming off a major injury in 2021. Beyond that, Devante Bond just suffered a season-ending injury and Damone Clark may not play at all in 2022. Depth is needed before it’s too late. That’s where Anthony Barr could come in. ESPN insiders even recommended the Cowboys picking up the Vikings’ LB many months ago, but no action has been taken. The eight-year veteran could certainly add some dimension to this team. The linebacker is a four-time Pro Bowler. In 98 games with Minnesota, he has five interceptions, 17.5 sacks, 44 QB hits, eight forced fumbles, and 495 total tackles. Although he is 30 years old and did sit out some games due to injury last season, Barr likely still has many more tackles and sacks left in him. Having another player who can be both a traditional linebacker and terrific pass rusher is worth the money the Cowboys have saved over the past few months.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis

: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, and Aidan Davis Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities

BTB Roundtable with various BTB personalities Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay and Mark Schofield Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

The Ocho with RJ Ochoa Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.