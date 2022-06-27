3 free agents the Dallas Cowboys should sign before training camp

The Dallas Cowboys still have a lot of work to do, and believe it or not, not a lot of time to do it. There’s still about a month until they report to training camp on July 26, but that doesn’t mean they should sit back and relax. There’s still plenty of talent available on the open market and the Cowboys would be wise to strike before it’s too late.

There’s no place for complacency in the NFL. With minicamp and OTA practices behind them, the Cowboys should have a pretty firm grasp of where they need to improve their roster the most. Today, we will identify three players currently still available who would not only be great fits, but also upgrade Dallas’ roster for the upcoming 2022 season

WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones is coming off arguably the worst two seasons of his professional career, but that shouldn’t prevent the Cowboys from bringing him on board. Other than CeeDee Lamb, they have a lot of unproven depth at the receiver position until Michael Gallup returns to the starting lineup. Jones’ addition would not only upgrade the position, but also get them through until Gallup returns without having to put too much on the younger players shoulders.

OT Nate Solder

The Cowboys could definitely use a veteran swing tackle considering Tyron Smith’s inability to remain healthy for an entire season and Nate Solder is a veteran who could fit the bill. The 34-year-old has primarily been a left tackle throughout his professional career, but he did play on the right side as a rookie. His best playing days may be behind him now, but his experience could prove invaluable if/when he’s needed to step in and start.

LB Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr is a player who has been linked to the Cowboys already on numerous occasions. With questionable depth outside of Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch, Barr not only fills a need, but upgrades the position substantially. His ability to play against the run, drop in pass coverage, or rush the passer would make him yet another versatile chess piece for Dan Quinn to deploy in a multitude of ways.