Cowboys news: CeeDee Lamb lists several surprising names among the players he models his game after

Not a bad group of players to learn from.

In an interview on the “Open Mike” podcast with Mike Silver, Lamb was asked what past or present players he looks up to. It didn’t take him long to come up with a list of stellar receivers from the game. The first he emphatically mentioned was Davante Adams. Adams just earned himself a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after eight seasons with Green Bay. He’s also a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. For his past player choices, Lamb listed Reggie Wayne and Pierre Garcon. He also understandably brought up two reigning Super Bowl champs: Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. With these five players, Lamb studies how they maneuver, how they block, and how they move the ball. He tries to take the key elements of what makes them great and add those to his own skill set. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb talks about meeting Odell Beckham Jr. and how he looks up to the Super Bowl champ Apparently, Lamb got a chance to meet OBJ during the preseason last year as the Cowboys were hanging out in Canton. This was a big deal for the young receiver. Lamb considers OBJ to be an icon in this league. He admires the way he carries himself and sees how much of an impact the receiver has made in the sport.

The DROY is repping the Cowboys with his most recent purchase.

After playing like a star during his rookie season, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is now trying to look like a star. The 23-year-old bought a $50,000 chain that looks like his jersey, per TMZ Sports: The pendant, created by Miami jeweler Christian Johnston, has Parsons’ No. 11 with his name on the back as well as a small NFL patch. There are 30 carats of diamonds on the necklace. Johnson plans to sell smaller versions of the pendant to fans after getting approval from the NFL. Parsons is heading into his second season with the Cowboys after a huge 2021 campaign. He tallied 13 sacks in 16 games, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year to go with a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors.

Which rookie will put up the bests stats during their first year in Dallas?

EDGE Sam “De” Williams 34 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 10 QB hits Like most guys here, it’s tough to predict how much Williams will rotate amongst Dallas’ edge rushers. With Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. fighting for reps, who knows how many will go to Williams. However, I expect the Cowboys to try and get a return on their second-round investment. Williams seemed to be a selection personally made by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and I’m almost sure he’ll get him on the field as much as possible. Williams won’t start every game, but he’ll have a solid rookie season WR Jalen Tolbert 40 receptions, 578 yards, 4 touchdowns I expect Tolbert to have a season similar to Cedrick Wilson’s in 2021. He won’t do anything that shocks the world, but he’ll contribute enough to make people notice. How much he plays depends on when Michael Gallup starts the season and how much guys like James Washington and Simi Fehoko play. But he’ll still get enough reps to make an impact. His best-case scenario is becoming the Cowboys’ permanent No. 3 wide receiver, which is an excellent spot for him.

If you are a fan of taking risks, this season could be exciting for you.

Dallas Cowboys Gamble No. 2: WHAT IF TYRON SMITH STAYS HEALTHY? We determined there are great odds that quarterback Dak Prescott can return with a clean bill of health and get back to his old ways. But what does the opposite end of that optimistic spectrum look like for the Dallas Cowboys? That’s where the conversation about Tyron Smith begins. It is at the point now where most anticipate Tyron Smith missing a rather significant portion of a season. Prior, it seemed almost traditional for the Left Tackle to miss three games. No more, no less. For four consecutive season Smith missed precisely three games each year from 2016-2019. Now it’s worse and a much grander concern. Tyron Smith has missed 20 games over the past two seasons. Add to the mix there’s really no answer to the question about who his backup currently is. Rookie Tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa was drafted in the first round, but is expected to be the starting Left Guard. As it stands, should Tyron Smith go down, the options are a full shuffle of the left side with Tyler Smith at LT and Connor McGovern at LG. McGovern had a chance to win that spot a season ago, but squandered the opportunity. If the Dallas Cowboys keep Tyler Smith at LG then the options are a pair of day 3 draft picks who’ve never played an NFL snap, Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko.

A decrease in takeaways is assumed, but maybe it won’t be that bad.

Every double-digit win season the Cowboys have had over the last 20 years has been when the defense finished in the upper half in points allowed, with most of them coming with a top seven or better finish. Additionally, how the team finished in takeaways didn’t seem to have such a huge impact on the team’s overall success. That’s not to say creating turnovers is not important. It absolutely is. But even more important than possession is keeping teams out of the endzone, and the Cowboys have shown that they can be successful in that area without finishing high in takeaways. Having a tenacious defense opens the door for takeaways, but at the same, this stat can be a little random. It’s not just good defenses that contribute to them, but also sloppy offenses on the other side. And offenses tend to be more mistake-prone when they are playing on their heels and forced to take more risks. So, it shouldn’t be all that surprising to see defensive takeaways correlate with how good their own offense is playing. At least that is what we’re seeing in Dallas over the years. As you can see, takeaways line up a lot better with how many points the Cowboys’ offense is scoring than it does with the number of points they allow. When the offense was absolutely dismal in 2015 when Tony Romo’s backups were atrocious, the team finished dead last in takeaways. Conversely, last year when the Cowboys had the no. 1 scoring offense in the league, it was raining turnovers.

There are Tyron Smith (77) days left until the Cowboys' season opener.

The new season can’t get here fast enough. The schedule is officially out – placing the Cowboys against Tom Brady and the Bucs for Week 1 on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games. But it’s never too early to count down to the start of the season. As the regular season is now within sight, we will celebrate the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener. Today, we will continue with 77 days to the start of the season. Countdown | Play 77: Jesse Holley’s Moment  The Play: With the 2011 ‘battle in the bay’ against San Francisco pushed into overtime, it was time for an unlikely hero to emerge. Following a defensive stop, Tony Romo opened the next drive with a deep strike over the middle to Jesse Holley, who took it down to the one-yard line. The longest reception of Holley’s career set up a 19-yard Dan Bailey field goal for a 27-24 Cowboys win.

