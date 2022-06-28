Cowboys Reacts Survey: How many games will the 2022 Dallas Cowboys win?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country.

The Dallas Cowboys have made quite a few changes to their roster this offseason. Starters like Amari Cooper, Connor Williams and La’el Collins are now on other NFL teams. The Cowboys didn’t go outside the organization much in free agency to replace these players, instead relying on internal candidates and new draft picks to pick up the slack.

This has led to quite a bit of discontent among the Cowboys faithful as it doesn’t feel like the organization is being as aggressive as some others in their pursuit of another Super Bowl trophy. So we want to know from you how you feel about the upcoming season. Specifically, how many games will the Cowboys win in 2022? Vote in the poll and tell us your reasoning for your choice in the comments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/XO7UZ3/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.