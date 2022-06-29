The Dallas Cowboys unlikely to carry more than 2 quarterbacks on their roster

We have less than a month to go before the Dallas Cowboys kick off training camp out in Oxnard, California. When things get going there will be a few roster spots earned and lost. Clichés tell us that football is a meritocracy, but there are hardly 53 roster spots up for grabs on this team at the moment. A lot of positions are set and a handful of position groups are also effectively locked into place as well.

Perhaps the most chalk-looking position on the Cowboys at the moment is the all-important one of quarterback. For the first time in a long time there hasn’t been any sort of headline encircling the team’s starter at the spot, certainly a very good thing, and even the backup role seems relatively easy to figure out.

It would be shocking to see the Dallas Cowboys carry more than two quarterbacks on their roster

Dak Prescott is unquestionably one of the game’s best young quarterbacks. Where he rates in different people’s rankings is obviously a bit more debatable, but average consensus agrees that he is a top 10 quarterback.

It is a nice thing not to worry about who the Cowboys are going to start at the most important position in the game. While the degree of which is fractional compared to the starter, who your backup quarterback is can also be of great importance given that they are a moment away from your team riding with them throughout a game.

Last season, Cooper Rush started in Dak Prescott’s place and lead the Cowboys to victory. It was a joyous occasion because the Cowboys are not exactly known as a team who has been able to overcome adversity at the quarterback position. Generally speaking in the Prescott and Tony Romo eras, the team has folded when their starter has gone down.

Now it should be said that if your starting quarterback is out that things are hardly going to be the same, but you should be able to tread water to some degree which is what Dallas did last year for one game. With Cooper Rush returning for 2022 he seems like a fairly strong lock for the QB2 position.

If you will recall, things were very different for this group this time last year.

Dak Prescott was the obvious QB1 on this team, but he was coming off of a season-ending ankle injury and had finally gotten his big-time contract. Beyond that there was question as to who was going to serve as his backup with a majority of supporters preferring Garrett Gilbert at the post as opposed to Cooper Rush.

An argument can certainly be made that Dallas could have improved at the backup quarterback spot over the offseason. Rush deserves all of the credit in the world for the win he helped engineer last season, but he is an undrafted quarterback with one start to his name that is entering his sixth NFL season. The Vikings game feels like lightning in a bottle considering his career as a whole to this point, although obviously the Cowboys and Kellen Moore trust him greatly.

Still though that feels like a little bit of nitpicking. All told this is arguably the most stable that the Cowboys quarterback group as a whole has been in the Dak Prescott era unless you count Mark Sanchez as his primary backup from his rookie season although that was a bit awkward with Romo also on the team.

We broke down the state of the quarterback position as training camp approaches in the latest video over on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. More positions will follow as camp gets closer so make sure to subscribe to our channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of them!