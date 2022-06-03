Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith getting “first-team” reps at left tackle in week two of OTA’s

The day he was drafted, Mike McCarthy referred to offensive linemen Tyler Smith as a “left-side player” when asked where he will see early reps at in training camp and OTA’s. So far, that’s been true. In week one, Smith didn’t see any action at tackle, but spent most of his time at left guard with the second-team offense. In week two, it seems like they may be putting a little more on the 2022 first-round pick’s plate. He got some first-team reps at left tackle.

Cowboys first round pick Tyler Smith getting some first-team work at left tackle today pic.twitter.com/k7pYic7zhF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 2, 2022

While it was noted that Tyron Smith received most of the first-team reps at left tackle, it still is interesting to see them put Tyler Smith in that role so early into the offseason. With Tyron Smith still the starter at left tackle, you’d think the Cowboys offensive coaching staff would want Tyler Smith to get as comfortable as he can at left guard, a position he hasn’t played since high school.

So why are they giving him those reps already?

They could have plans for Tyler Smith to be the swing tackle in 2022 if second-year tackle Josh Ball, or rookie tackle Matt Waletzko, isn’t quite ready to handle that responsibility. Or possibly, since we’ve heard whispers that Tyler Smith is the likely left tackle whenever Tyron Smith decides to hang them up, maybe they are hoping to see a glimpse of what’s to come in the next few years? All-in-all it’s a bit surprising to see him getting reps at left tackle this early into things with so much to learn and develop at the left guard position, but it is nice to see him able to handle the workload of doing both.